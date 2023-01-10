I’m in a rut. I had long since concluded that people who lie fall into two groups: Those who KNOW what they’re saying isn’t true, which means they’re LIARS, and those who are INCAPABLE of understanding what they’re saying isn't true, in which case they’re STUPID. So when you lie to me, I think “Which is it? Are you stupid, or are you a liar?” Two choices: Steak, or fish?
Lately, I think maybe there are three.
I’ve long wondered why people who are otherwise smart claim to believe nonsense. I even have relatives who fall victim to this. There are lots of smart folks in my family. The parents all have graduate or professional degrees. The children sound like graduate students. The really old ones understand modern technology. The one who was an electrician in the 50s understands fast Fourier transforms, which I don’t. And yet he believes every word Trump and the Republican sycophants who ride his coattails tell him. I know he’s not stupid, but he believes stupid stuff. Why?
It turns out it’s really a thing, and it even has a name: Identity protective cognition. It refers to the tendency of individuals to unconsciously dismiss evidence that doesn't reflect the beliefs that predominate in their group. It’s also sometimes called “motivated reasoning.”
IPC has been studied extensively by Dr. Dan Kahan, a professor of Law and Psychology at Yale University. According to Dr. Kahan, an “affinity group” is a collection of people “in which the members are connected, unconsciously as often as consciously, by their adherence to some sort of distinctive set of values that then will systematically shape the way that they assess information...”
So in their heads they’re not so much lying as they're being who they want to be, looking like the kind of people they want to emulate. They’re conforming to their group; they’re BELONGING.
Professors Magdalena Wischnewski and Nicole Krämer of the University of Duisburg-Essen in Germany found people tie their beliefs to their feelings of self-worth. When they hear their beliefs attacked, they feel they're personally being attacked. “…political identity-incongruent information becomes identity threatening, whereas political identity-congruent information becomes identity-affirming.”
According to Prof. Joseph Vitriol et al in an article published a few months ago, “…identity plays a crucial role for when and why people strategically choose to neglect, avoid, and distort information….New information can in many contexts be interpreted from the perspective of the identity, where people place loyalty to the tribe and identity over the truth.”
This is the essence of this third way: People lie to themselves.
This isn't new: Francis Bacon wrote about it more than 400 years ago:
“Once a man’s understanding has settled on something (either because it is an accepted belief or because it pleases him), it draws everything else also to support and agree with it. And if it encounters a larger number of more powerful countervailing examples, it either fails to notice them, or disregards them, or makes fine distinctions to dismiss and reject them, and all this with much dangerous prejudice, to preserve the authority of its first conceptions” (Francis Bacon, “The New Organon” in “The Great Instauration,” Wilder Press, 2018, p. 43), originally published in 1620.
Robert Mueller, a respected former director of the FBI, spent more than a year documenting the ways the Russian FSB relentlessly did everything possible to help elect Trump: Republicans concluded it was a propaganda stunt, and refused to read it. Trump was impeached twice for behaviors that were proven beyond the shadow of a doubt, and yet was exonerated by Senate Republicans: Fox News didn’t even report on the January 6th Committee, and Republicans didn’t watch the live hearings on C-Span.
During the 1940s, the German people heard rumors about what was going on inside the concentration camps. But they refused to listen, and refused to believe what was being said. They didn’t turn the valves on the canisters of Zyklon-B gas, but they were nonetheless complicit. “A man hears what he wants to hear and disregards the rest.”
In his book American Carnage, Tim Alberta described the growing tendency of Republican voters to believe the lies they were being fed. Watch his interview, “Lies, Politics and Democracy” on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IOwQmSc2I3A). Did they know they were being lied to? Probably not. Did their leaders know they were lying? Absolutely. But to deny Trump was political suicide, and every single one of them chose their own survival over the well-being of their country. One hundred and forty-seven Republican Congressmen voted not to certify Joe Biden as President on January 7, 2021. Every single one of them lied, because they knew the supporters of Trump would turn on them if they didn’t kiss the ring. The biennial conversion of used car salesmen into Distinguished Gentlemen has got to stop. But how can it, as long as they're only rewarded for lying?
But politicians and right-wing radio hosts are only responding to their environment. The voters are the guilty ones. They look at an American archetype of ethnocentric pride and bluster and barely-contained rage and righteous indignation, and see themselves. They want to be Tucker Carlson or Bill O’Reilly or Rush Limbaugh or Sean Hannity or Alex Jones — or Donald Trump.
The tragedy of America isn’t Donald F. Trump: It’s the people who voted for him. And we’re stuck with them until they stop lying to themselves.
Les Pinter is a contributing columnist and a Springville resident. His column appears weekly in The Recorder. Pinter's book, HTTPV: How a Grocery Shopping Website Can Save America, is available in both Kindle and hardcopy formats on Amazon.com.Contact him at lespinter@earthlink.netWhat won't the do?