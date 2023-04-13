The Station, located in downtown Springville at 35601 Highway 190, is set to host its final Junk In Your Trunk event before September on May 6 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
With more than 30 vendors in the parking lot offering a wide range of items, including antiques, collectibles, jewelry, art, furniture, household items, clothes, plants, and more, the event promises to be a shopper's paradise.
Local restaurants will also participate in the event by offering Junk In Your Trunk deals on the day of the event. The Station will be open to provide shoppers with local favorites, gifts, and found treasures. Attendees can enjoy live music by Patti Torrey and the Irregulars while they shop.
"We're excited to host this final Junk In Your Trunk event before September and invite everyone to come and enjoy the festivities. The event promises to be a fun-filled day of shopping, food, and live entertainment," said Brooke Grigsby, co-owner of The Station.
Admission to the event is free, and parking is available on-site. For more information about the event, visit The Station's social media pages, TheStationSpringville on Facebook and Instagram.