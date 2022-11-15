Porterville’s most distinguished citizens will be honored during the Porterville Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards and Installation of Officers to be held on Friday.
The event will be held at Nuckols Ranch, 13144 Road 164. Heavy appetizers, cocktails and networking will be provided from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The awards show will begin at 7 p.m.
This event retrospectively honors and celebrates the countless individuals, businesses, and projects in Porterville that go above and beyond the call of duty during the year. Winners were selected by civic minded criteria community involvement and service, leadership, honest and ethical practices and innovation.
This year's Chamber Man of the Year is Kent Hopper who has been a a respected broadcast journalist in the Central Valley for more than 50 years. A graduate of the Don Martin School of Radio and Television Arts and Science in Los Angeles, Hopper began his career in 1970 at Hanford’s KNGS, AM 620.
Hopper started off as the late-night show host. It didn’t take long for the powers that be to recognize they had something special in Hopper, and in 1972 he debuted his Hopper in the Morning show on that same station.
One of the most respected journalists in the South Valley, Hopper has kept his Hopper in the Morning show going for the last 50 years. He currently hosts his Hopper in the Morning podcast in which he interviews numerous leaders in the South Valley. Hopper has announced his retirement, stating his last broadcast will be November 30.
This year's Chamber Woman of the Year is Karen Vanni, who has demonstrated teaching leadership characteristics throughout her long career and personal work as am educator. In 2019, Vanni was selected by the California Teachers Association as a WHO, We Hour Ours, award winner for devoting 20 years as site rep for her school as a teacher and 25 additional years of working with teen parents.
Dawn Crater nominated Vanni and she stated, “Karen's contributions has required her through the years to offer cooperative efforts in working with many individuals, departments, or agencies towards resolution.
'Karen has successfully demonstrated her abilities in providing a role model, leadership and citizenship.”
Vanni has also supported her husband, Porterville High wrestling coach Tim Vanni and the Porterville High Panther wrestling team.
She's also actively involved with the Zonta Club with their efforts such as domestic violence awareness and is also actively involved in community reading efforts.
Other winners to be honored on Friday include: Male Youth of the Year: Ben Watson; Female Youth of the Year: Mariana Ramos Silva; Community Service Project of the Year: Tule River Parkway Association; Small Business of the Year: Stafford's Chocolates; Large Business of the Year: Eagle Mountain Casino.
For more information on the event visit the following link: www.portervillechamber.org/evens/details/annual-awards-installation-show-2346
Journalist Joey Krebs, who periodically contributes to The Recorder, contributed to this story.