I've written before I wouldn't be much of a weatherman. Now virtually the entire country is going through something called a “bomb cyclone.”
I've never heard of the term until this week although it's apparently a term that's been around for a while. Shows how much I really pay attention to the weather.
As a journalist I'm not much on covering weather. I mean it gets hot in the summer and cold in the winter. And sometimes it gets REALLY hot in the summer. And sometimes it gets REALLY cold in the winter.
Of course when it comes to the issues of the drought and the climate affecting the life blood of this area, I try to cover those issues the best I can. But covering weather on a regular basis when there's a somewhat semi-major change in the weather, not so much. We've got weather maps for that.
Anyway as I can figure it “bomb cyclone” is just a fancy term for saying there's going to be a lot of wind, a lot of rain and a lot of snow. And it's going to be REALLY cold.
But I never got it when all these weather people types and news anchors insisted on going out in the middle of these things. Although it's always kind of funny to watch Anderson Cooper be thrashed around in some kind of hurricane.
If I was a weather-typer person and the news director asked me to go out into the middle of a hurricane to cover it, I would say, “No, I'm good right here in the comfort of our studio. I have all the technology and everything I need to keep people well-informed of what's going on where it's nice and cozy.”
And I guess these weather people types want to prove how tough they really are. I mean I know there's warm weather gear with all kinds of layers these weather people types could be wearing when they insist on going out into the middle of a hurricane.
But they always seem to choose to wear the flimsiest of rain coats that resemble a trash bag. I wore a trash bag once.
I was a not too smart freshman attending the USC-Notre Dame game at the Los Angeles Coliseum in 1984 with nothing to cover me but a short-sleeved shirt.
But then it started pouring rain. I mean it poured. Someone loaned me a trash bag which I gladly accepted. It helped. But not much. I guess maybe that experience is why I don't see the point in going out into the middle of really bad weather wearing something that resembles nothing more than a trash bag.
So not that I would ever do it, but if I was a weather person type and I had to go out in the middle of one of these really bad weather things, I would insist on as many layers as possible.
I can guarantee you if I was ever sent out into the middle of a hurricane to cover it, I would look like Ralphie's little brother in “A Christmas Story.”
The “bomb cyclone” or whatever it is apparently reached Carson City, Nev., when I went there this past weekend. As I left Carson City early Monday morning at about 7 a.m. it was 7 degrees.
Even for Carson City that's cold. I wished a really good guy I know, Steve Budge, was around at the time. We all like to kid him about how cold it is because Steve knows what REALLY cold is because he spent some time in North Dakota.
So we'll use the phrase “this is North Dakota cold” knowing we'll get that look from him that says you have no idea what it's like when it's REALLY cold.
I know Steve would make a really good weather person type because he knows a thing or two about dealing with harsh weather.
I think my father could have been a really good weather person type, too, because he spent the heart of winter in the Army in Alaska.
As for me. I would be in the studio, drinking my hot cocoa.
Stay warm everybody. Leave the “bomb cyclones” and whatever bad weather there is to the weather person types.
