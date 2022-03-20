I've written a number of times about Marisa Servantes. She's a sharp as they come. Play a song from the 70s and she can name the title and singer or group as soon as the song begins.
Whenever we play along when watching the newer, most recent version of Name That Tune, she always does better than the rest of us. She amazes a lot of people with this skill.
Marisa has Down Syndrome although I've stopped thinking of her as someone who has Down Syndrome a long time ago. Actually I don't think I've ever thought of her as someone with Down Syndrome. I just always thought of her as someone who's a sweet person.
It's fun to hang around with Marisa and her aunt, Elizabeth Avila, who recently celebrated a birthday. We all just referred to her birthday dinner as “teppanyaki” as we went to Nanlangka here in Porterville. I'm sure when Marisa has her birthday we'll have “teppanyaki” at Nanlangka again. Whenever any of us celebrate a birthday, “teppanyaki” at Nanlangka has pretty much become a tradition.
But even though I don't think of Marisa as someone with Down Syndrome I still recognize the significance of this Tuesday, March 21, which is World Down Syndrome Day. Down Syndrome is more technically known as trisomy 21. Chromosome are normally divided in pairs but those with Down Syndrome have an addition third chromosome with one of their chromosomes and it just happens to be chromosome.
Thus World Down Syndrome is held during the third month of the year, March, to signify the additional third chromosome, on the 21st day of the month, to signify chromosome 21. So World Down Syndrome Day is on March 21.
And since chromosomes are shaped like socks, it's also a day to wear crazy socks to show your support for those with Down Syndrome, so I should fit right in.
I've written before it's a major accomplishment if I leave the house with my hair combed with a shirt that's not worn inside out and matching socks on my feet. So on Tuesday when I'm not wearing matching socks, I'll fit right in. And chances are it will still be unintentional.
We've come a long ways in understanding Down Syndrome. I remember as a kid attending school in the 70s we had a kid in our classroom who I'm guessing had Down Syndrome. I dunno.
I don't even know if we called it Down Syndrome back then. I'm pretty sure we used the dreaded “R” word when describing him.
I just remember he was the sweetest guy imaginable. Thinking back now, I imagined whoever raised him probably told him how cruel his classmates would be and just to roll with the punches.
So whenever we teased him, he always took it stride, always had a smile on his face. Of course we were gutless kids and there was always a pack of us teasing him.
But he never flinched. Never cried. And it wasn't in a clueless I really don't know what's so funny but I'll laugh along even though I don't know they're making fun of me way. He knew.
I can imagine the days after school in which he went home after putting up a brave face and cried. At least that's what I would have done.
I remember one day a teacher, don't remember her name but I can picture her face to this day, standing up for this sweet kid when we were making fun of him. God Bless Her. I never made fun of him again.
Admittedly Strathmore Elementary School where I attended didn't have a whole lot of resources for the developmentally disabled in the 1970s. We've come a long ways since then in the resources we provide, although we can certainly do — and should do — a lot more.
I love making fun of Marisa. And Elizabeth too. But it's in a playful way.
Because I don't see Marisa as someone with Down Syndrome. I just see her as Marisa.
Charles Whisnand is the Porterville Recorder Editor. Contact him at cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048.