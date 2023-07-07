This is the ultimate Six Degrees of Separation from Porterville story. Recently I watched the Netflix documentary “Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at Royal Albert Hall.”
The documentary focuses on CCR's landmark concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on April 14, 1970. The documentary was narrated by Jeff Bridges and I have to admit I was half paying attention to Bridges until he mentioned “Porterville.” I immediately sat up and paid attention.
I know of the song Porterville but have to admit I didn't know ABOUT the song Porterville. I have to admit I had always thought John Fogerty had written an unflattering song about our community.
But after Bridges mentioned Porterville — and a brief history of the song's genesis — I had to do some research. It turns out the song really isn't about Porterville at all — and the title of the song, Porterville, is never mentioned in the song.
It's generally considered that yes, the song Porterville, refers to Porterville, Calif., since Fogerty grew up in El Cerrito, Calif., in the Bay Area in Contra Costa County. There's a theory Fogerty's song could actually refer to Porterville, Miss., as he wrote the song while he was on active duty in the Army Reserve in the south.
Yes, the motivation for the song is the south. But since Fogerty set his song in a rural community it definitely makes more sense since he came from California he had heard of the rural community of Porterville, Calif., and one would assume he had never heard of Porterville, Miss.
There are all kinds of theories about the song on the internet, including one that states it's actually about Fogerty's fond memories of growing up in Porterville. Whoever put that on the web obviously doesn't know the lyrics of the song.
So her comes the tangent. That reminds me of one of those late night Time-Life infomercials on the Greatest Songs of the 70s I watched. One of the hosts said. “You'll hear inspirational songs like this” and then a clip of the song “It Never Rains in Southern California” played.
It's also falsely assumed Fogerty spent a lot of time in the south because of the song he wrote “Born on the Bayou.” Again his time in the Army in the south may have been a motivation for the song but outside of the Army Fogerty had never really spent any extensive time in the south.
He has said “Born on the Bayou” is vaguely like “Porterville” about a mythical childhood during a hot summer.
Fogerty's song “Porterville” is semi-autobiographical. And again being from California Fogerty would have likely known about the hot summers in Porterville, Calif., rather than in Porterville, Miss.
Fogerty may have never actually been to Porterville just as he had never actually been to Lodi. The motivation for “Oh Lord, stuck in Lodi again?” He said he thought Lodi was “the coolest sounding name.”
In the Netflix documentary Bridges briefly mentions how the song “Porterville” was a turning point in Fogerty's career and thus launched the band CCR would become.
“Everything changed after that,” Fogerty has said about his songwriting after writing “Porterville.” So when it comes to the great songs written by Fogerty that turned CCR into one of the greatest rock bands ever, it all started with Porterville.
While the song Porterville has received critical acclaim, it never became a hit — but again it led to so many hits for CCR.
I have to admit I'm biased as I was disappointed Bridges spent just a few seconds in his narration during the documentary on how Porterville effectively launched the band CCR. But again the documentary is about CCR's concert at Royal Albert Hall and the last half of the documentary is dedicated to footage from that concert.
And John Fogerty has brought the song “Porterville” back, adding to his playlist during his “The Long Road Home Tour” in Europe in 2006. John Fogerty performed “Porterville” for the first time in a concert at Hammersmith in London on June 29, 2006 and went on to perform the song throughout that European tour.
Fogerty has also since performed the song in North America.
Fogerty will perform in concert at Table Mountain on July 21.
It will be interesting if he performs the song “Porterville.”
It would be fitting.
