You come into contact with hundreds if not thousands of people during your lifetime. Many you don't know all that well or not even well at all but they definitely made an impact on your life.
Two people who made a great impact on my life passed away this week. One I hardly knew, the other I knew fairly well, but to be honest wouldn't consider him to be a close friend although he was definitely a great guy.
Dolores Turnbo, who was 90, died on Sunday. Many of you will recognize that name “Dolores” and you'll know what she's known for. With no apologies to ABBA, Dolores was the true “Dancing Queen” and was known as the Dancing Queen of the San Joaquin.
I can't say I would be considered one of Dolores' “Rowdy Friends.” I actually never said more than a few words to Dolores and I'm sure Dolores didn't even know my name.
Other than saying “hello” and “thank you” to Dolores, I never spoke to her otherwise. But when I would see Dolores at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building or I would see her walk into the building for the Thursday night dance, I would always have a huge smile on my face.
When I said “thank you” to Dolores it was after I had a chance to dance with her during an “Arch and Under” dance.
So we all knew something was wrong when Dolores didn't show up for the dance a week ago Thursday. She was definitely missed.
The Thursday Night Dance is held from 7 to 10 p.m. every Thursday at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building. The dance features the popular country band Jerry Hall and Trick Shot and their repertoire includes songs from other genres as well.
The dance costs $5 and you're also welcome to bring something to eat as there's a potluck as well.
Of course one of the highlights of the night comes when Jerry Hall and Trick Shot HAS to play “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight.” That was Dolores' song and of course we all get up to dance with Dolores when Jerry Hall and Trick Shot plays the song.
While I hardly knew Dolores, the other person who passed away this week, Dave Johnson, was someone I did come into contact with from time to time through my time here at The Recorder. Johnson definitely made a great impact on my life. But he made a great impact on a lot of people's lives.
He was a math teacher for 40 years and also served as a coach in various capacities throughout his career.
When I returned for my second stint at the Recorder in 2010, I returned to again be the Sports Editor. At that time Johnson was serving as Porterville High's freshman football coach.
It was also during that time PHS football coach Rick Stewart had developed the Panthers into a powerful team. He gives Johnson a great deal of credit for that success, also saying Johnson's knowledge of the wing-T offense was invaluable to him.
At that time Johnson was overseeing well more than 60 players in the freshmen program. Johnson and I would always joke with each other he needed to run his program like “spring training,” and he would have to start using “split squads” to play at different games because he had so many players.
Johnson was also an accomplished umpire in baseball. He was an alternate umpire serving the Visalia minor league baseball team. Whenever an umpire who was scheduled to work a game in Visalia couldn't make it for whatever reason, Johnson was one of those who was called to fill in.
He also umpired other major baseball games including one time at the Visalia ballpark when Team USA hosted Korea. Johnson shared with me a funny story from that game.
When the managers met at home plate before the game, the Korean manager came to home plate with a translator.
The game had barely begun when there was a controversial play in front of home plate and the Korean manager came charging out of the dugout and yelled at Johnson, “That was interference!” “What happened to the translator?” Johnson told me about what he thought.
Johnson also told me another funny story from a minor league game he umpired in Visalia. Johnson made a call on a bang-bang play at second base and the manager came charging out of the dugout and got right into Johnson's face and was really animated, shaking his finger at him.
“I just want to tell you that was a great call,” said Johnson about what the manager told him. “I'm just trying to fire up my team.”
Dolores and Dave. One I barely knew. The other I knew, but not all that particularly well. But they both made an impact on my life. And gave me moments I will cherish.
Charles Whisnand is The Porterville Recorder Editor. Contact him at cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com or 784-5000, extension 1048.