It's time again to make reference to an Ernest Hemingway quote from the beginning of one of my favorite movies, “Brian's Song.” At the beginning of the movie it's stated “Every true story ends in death. This is a true story.”
This Popcorn Stand is another true story.
Joe Rowell passed away from cancer on Sunday. He's a Christian man admired by many, who along with his wife, Shirley, raised a wonderful family.
Anyone of my generation — I guess you can consider me part of the Baby Boom generation although I was at the tail end of that generation — who grew up in Strathmore knew Joe Rowell as the owner of the Dinky Diner, which was a Strathmore institution.
The Dinky Diner was located in a small building, hence the name Dinky Diner, on a corner across the street from Strathmore High School off of Avenue 196.
The Dinky Diner, of course, was THE HANGOUT for hundreds of high school students who attended SHS for decades. Throughout my years growing up in Strathmore, I spent a fair share of my time at the Dinky Diner.
And here comes the tangent. Back around 1990 when Frazier Valley was a finalist for a possible new UC campus, we here at the Porterville Recorder received the schedule for the UC board members to check out the Frazier Valley site east of Strathmore and this was actually on the agenda: Coffee at the Dinky Diner.
Our reporter who covered the story at the time, Mark Phillips, who sadly passed away a few years ago (that's another true story for another time), was determined to get a photo of a “big city” UC Board member drinking a cup of coffee in front of the Dinky Diner. He got his photo and it appeared prominently in The Recorder.
But Joe Rowell is more than just the former owner of the Dinky Diner. He was as fine of a Christian man as I've ever known. For the last 40-plus years or so off and on, I have been fortunate enough to attend church with him along with many fine Christians at Faith Baptist Church in Strathmore.
He's definitely no ordinary Joe. Then again he may be the ultimate example of one of my favorite quotes which comes from the Olympic pole vault champion, The Rev. Bob Richards who said “ordinary people can do extraordinary things.”
So maybe Joe Rowell was an ordinary Joe who did extraordinary things. I can tell you when he married Shirley that was extraordinary because Shirley is definitely an extraordinary woman. And Joe and Shirley's family is an extraordinary family.
Joe Rowell loved Faith Baptist Church. He loved Strathmore High School as he like me is an SHS graduate. And he loved the community of Strathmore. He did a lot for the community over the years.
His love for Strathmore could be seen when he sat in the “luxury box” at Spartan Stadium during Friday night football games along with many other local Strathmore fans who were sitting in their lawn chairs on the back edge of the sideline. Joe never missed a game.
Joe is definitely an example of the Biblical principal of meekness from the Beatitudes, which is strength under control.
When I think of Joe Rowell, of course, I think of the Dinky Diner. But I also think of the considerable amount of time I spent at the Rowell's home in Strathmore as a youth and the high standards they maintained.
Maybe I admire Joe Rowell so much in the same way I admire my father so much is because I admire their generation so much. I'm so thankful to men like Joe and my dad because whatever I have it's pretty much because of them and their generation.
One regret I have is I never told Joe later in life I considered him a friend. Not just friendly. But a true friend.
I'm honored to call Joe Rowell my friend.
An Extraordinary Joe.
And that's a true story.
Charles Whisnand is the Porterville Recorder Editor.