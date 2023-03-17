March 21 has become an important day to me. So it's that time again to share why in this Popcorn Stand.
I've know Marisa Servantes for some time now. I've come to know her as not a person with Down Syndrome, but as, well, just as a person.
So when Aerosmith's “Dream On” starts playing on the Sirius/XM 70s channel and Marisa can't resist singing as loud as she can to one of her favorite songs, I'm not listening to someone with Down Syndrome who really loves the song “Dream On,” I'm just listening to, well, someone who loves the song “Dream On.”
I remember when my father was going to meet Marisa for the first time and he asked how should he treat her. I told him he should treat her like anyone else.
Of course that went out the window. When Marisa asked my father what she should call him without hesitation my dad said, “Grandpa.”
Not only was I to be honest, stunned, I was touched. And so was Marisa. So Grandpa it was. And at least for the few months that my father knew Marisa before he died, she had another Grandpa.
While I think of moments like those all the time, I really think about them this time of year. For this Tuesday is World Down Syndrome Day.
The reason why March 21 is annually World Down Syndrome Day is obvious. About 95 percent of the time Down syndrome is caused by trisomy 21 — a situation in which a person develops three copies of chromosome 21, instead of the usual two copies, in all cells.
So World Down Syndrome Day is held on 3/21 every year. 3 for the three copies of chromosome 21 and 21 for chromosome 21.
World Down Syndrome Day has also become the day to wear crazy socks in support of those with Down syndrome. And the crazier the better. And the more colorful the better. And of course the more mismatched the better.
The idea of wearing crazy socks on World Down Syndrome Day was of course to get somebody to ask you why you're wearing such crazy socks, which gives you the chance to say you're wearing them to raise awareness for Down syndrome.
As I've written before I fit right in on World Down Syndrome Day when it comes to not wearing matching socks. One could say I celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on a lot of days.
I've written before if I go out the door with matching socks, not wearing my shirt inside out and my hair combed, it's a good day. Chances are I haven't been able to accomplish at least one before I head out the door. And there's the chance I may not be able to accomplish any of the three before I head out the door.
So if World Down Syndrome Day — or any other day — became a day in which you don't wear matching socks, you wear your shirt inside out and you don't comb your hair as a way to show support, I would become the most supportive person there is.
I absolutely love the theme of this year's World Down Syndrome Day. “With Us Not For Us.” I think that should be the theme for all of us. Every day.
I continue to learn to be “with” Marisa and not “for” her. I mean, we're all in this together. I think in today's society it's become too much about “them” and not enough about “us.”
World Down Syndrome Day is about us. All of us. And let it always be a time to “Dream On.”
