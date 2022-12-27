A couple of years ago, I got a letter in the mail from the office of Kevin McCarthy, who represented the California 23rd, which included Springville. Do you have any questions for your Congressman,” it asked?
Boy, did I.
The Los Angeles Times calls Kevin McCarthy “The biggest hypocrite in Congress,” saying the “tied himself as closely as possible to (Trump) through four years of lies, partisan attacks, petty cruelties, temper tantrums and abuses of power.” (https://www.latimes.com/opinion/story/2021-01-13/hypocrisy-kevin-mccarthy )
Bill Thomas, an important political figure in Bakersfield politics and a former patron of McCarthy, recently said this to a reporter from the New Yorker (https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2022/12/26/what-kevin-mccarthy-will-do-to-gain-power):
“The Kevin McCarthy who is now, at this time, in the House isn’t the Kevin McCarthy I worked with. At least from outward appearances. You never know what’s inside, really,” Thomas said. “Kevin basically is whatever you want him to be. He lies. He’ll change the lie if necessary. How can anyone trust his word?” He went on, “At some point, you have to look at where you started and how you got to where you are, and I would ask you, How do you feel about yourself? I know what his answer would be, but it wouldn’t be the truth.” What would the answer be? I asked. “It was all worth it.”
On January 12, 2021, Kevin McCarthy was interviewed on CNN about Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection, where McCarthy famously said of Trump “I’ve had it with this guy.” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z9x082FBl6o). A week later, McCarthy realized his only hope for reelection was on Trump’s coattails, and flew to Mar-a-Lago to brown-nose Trump. That was the event that prompted my first question for McCarthy. In response to his request for questions from voters, I sent back an email containing a single question: “What brand of soap do you use to get Trump’s ____ off of your lips?”
Republicans oppose spending — ANY spending — because it will lead to higher taxes for their wealthy donors. It’s really the only position on which they never waver. Preventing abortions, causing more gay teenage boys to commit suicide, extending the use of fossil fuels — these are all just meant to motivate the base to vote. Around 400 American families gave more than half of the total amount contributed to political campaigns in the 2020 elections, and they're McCarthy’s — and the Republicans’ — only constituency. They're the main support for the Republican Party. And apparently we can add to that list the names of the Russian oligarchs and their puppet-master, Putin.
On October 18, McCarthy said the American people were getting tired of funding Ukraine’s war against Russia (https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-donald-trump-humanitarian-assistance-congress-c47a255738cd13576aa4d238ec076f4a). There will be no “blank check” for Ukraine if the Republicans win a majority.
That should have ended his campaign. Instead, in the midterm election that followed, the gerrymandered California 20th Congressional District sent McCarthy back to Washington, where he doesn’t have to go as far to find wealthy donors’ butts to kiss.
Only America’s support of Ukraine has prevented a Russian takeover of that country. And Russia has NO justification for their invasion. Putin wants to be another Peter the Great. There were and are no Nazis, and Ukraine wasn't about to attack Russia. The entire war being waged against Ukraine by Russia is the work of a single psychopathic narcissist — Vladimir Putin. Without our support of Ukraine, this monster will win, and his plan to reconstitute the Soviet Union will continue. He IS the barbarian at the gate.
After World War I, the name of Norway’s Prime Minister, “Quisling”, became a synonym for “traitor.” Our constitution defines treason as giving aid to our enemies during time of war, and we are now at war with Russia in all but name. Is McCarthy hoping for the same kind of Russian intervention in our politics that helped Trump get elected in 2016? If McCarthy becomes Speaker and leads his slim majority to cave to Putin, McCarthy will replace Quisling as a synonym for traitor.
Has McCarthy made a deal? Does he want help from the Russian FSB, the kind the Mueller Report proved Trump got, in order to help the Republican Party get and hold power? Or is it just the power to lower taxes for the rich — eliminating Social Security and Medicare like Senator Rick Scott has threatened to do? Doesn’t matter; he’ll do whatever he needs to do to stay in power, as he has always done, whether or not it’s good for America. What matters is what’s good for Kevin McCarthy. Turning our backs on Ukraine and letting Putin win is a small price to pay for becoming Speaker of the House. What Russian soldiers do to Ukrainian girls is none of our business.
In 2016, interference by Russia in our Presidential election may have been the reason Donald Trump was elected. Is the Speakership just a stepping-stone to the Presidency in 2024? Is this a “quid pro quo?” Is McCarthy a Manchurian Candidate?
Regardless, today I have a different question for Congressman McCarthy: “What brand of soap do you use to get Putin’s ____ off of your lips?”