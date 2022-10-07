recorder@portervillerecorder.com
The Zonta Club of Porterville, the Granite Hills High School Z Club and the Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council again are providing the community an emotional experience of what child abuse is like.
The Lisa Project will be presented at Granite Hills High beginning on Monday. On Monday, October 10 a Parent and Community Preview Day will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Students and staff will have a chance to go through the exhibit from 8;30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, October 11-13.
“10 Minutes of Your Time, 10 Minutes of Understanding, 10 Minutes For a Child's Life!” is what the exhibit is about. “Some secrets should be told” is the theme of the exhibit which provides a 10 minute interactive experience about child abuse prevention.
The Lisa Project is an interactive experience allowing the visitor to hear, see and experience the reality of the world of child abuse. Through audio narration from a a child's perspective visitors are guided room by room through scenarios depicting abuse.
The goal is to raise awareness and educate the community on the realities of child abuse and family violence and by doing so, increase the participation in ending child abuse and also to connect people to needed local resources.
For more information contact the Tulare County Child Abuse Prevention Council, info@tularecountycapc.org or 559-735-0456.