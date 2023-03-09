When Porterville's ZeroNox announced an agreement last year to electrify 1,000 sanitation vehicles in Ghana, ZeroNox CEO Vonn Christenson said, “Let's become the Silicon Valley of green energy” about what he wanted to happen in Porterville.
It looks like ZeroNox and Christenson are well on their way. ZeroNox announced on Wednesday it's becoming the first publicly listed company of its kind through a merger with The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation.
Growth for Good is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company listed on Nasdaq, which is essentially the stock market for up and coming companies. The merger represents a value of $306 million for ZeroNox. It's expected ZeroNox common stock will be traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “KNOX” sometime in the second half of this year.
ZeroNox is a leading provider for the larger, growing and underserved demand for sustainable off-highway vehicle electrification. It began as a company to provide for electric vehicles in agriculture and while it still does that it has expanded to become a leader in the electrification of off-highway, commercial and industrial vehicles. ZeroNox produces electric powertrain platforms, ZEPPs, and lithium-iron phosphate, LFP, batteries, and has established significant Original Equipment Manufacturer and fleet partnerships.
The transportation sector is responsible for one-quarter of all global greenhouse emissions and one third of all emissions in the U.S. Local, state and national governments have made transitioning to zero-emission transportation, but like everything else obstacles such as COVID-19 and supply chain issues have slowed electrification efforts.
Manufacturers state the cost and time to require to design, develop and manufacture electric models, a lack of in-house expertise, insufficient infrastructure and limited options for EV service and support have hampered their efforts. But Growth for Good states ZeroNox's model provides the solution to those issues.
Growth for Good stated ZeroNox is the preeminent electrification partner focusing the off-highway electric vehicle market and has the potential for significant growth. Growth for Good stated the company's market is potentially $1.3 trillion and spans the world in agriculture, construction and mining as well as forklifts, energy storage and electric retrofits.
With 75 percent of the off-highway vehicle sector stating it will or might takes steps toward electrification, Growth for Good states “there is a significant unmet need for ZeroNox's products and services.”
Growth for Good noted three strengths of ZeroNox: It's production of LFP batteries and ZEPPS.
It's ability to distribute products to targeted, underserved areas. ZeroNox distributes through 50 dealerships with recent contracts that expand to nearly 1,500 dealerships in the U.S.
And it's EV infrastructure support, which includes renewable micogrids, charging stations and energy storage systems to its partners.
The “Powered by ZeroNox” brand can be seen on fleets operated by Bayer, Universal Orlando, LAX Airport and those on Oprah Winfrey's ranch. ZEPPs provide significant improvements in vehicle productivity, maintenance cost savings and better battery life.
ZeroNox's upgraded LAS Airport Terminal Transit Vehicle Fleet with its ZEPPs increased the runtime of the airport's fleet from 3-4 hours per charge to 14 hours per charge.
“Having been raised in the Central Valley of California, (ZeroNox president) Robert (Cruess) and I returned home to build a business that would first and foremost support our community,” Christenson said.
“We are motivated to bring our neighbors — who use off-highway vehicles for work across ranches, farms, and construction sites — high performing, affordable and zero emissions equipment that can help grow their businesses. Simply put, that’s our mission, and we are thrilled to partner with Growth for Good, a SPAC with a social impact and sustainability mission that aligns with our own.”
“ZeroNox has proven itself to be a top solutions provider for OEM and fleet owners, and we believe this transaction will accelerate our long-term partnerships while furthering our first mover advantage,” Cruess said. “Our ZEPP delivers best-in-class battery and motor performance, intelligence, and charging capability, and our expertise allows us to design to the duty cycle of each of our partners’ needs efficiently and economically, solving problems that are new to many OEMs.
“We have grown our revenues at a CAGR of more than 200 percent over the last 3 years and have contracts that give us a clear path to profitability within 18 months. We feel that becoming a publicly listed company is an exciting and sensible next step in our growth evolution.”
Yana Watson Kakar, CEO and Director of Growth for Good, commented, “At Growth for Good, we had a clear mandate of partnering with a sustainable company with strong business fundamentals, high growth potential, and a readiness to scale in the public market. We found that and more in ZeroNox, and are pleased to unify our companies at a time when the need for increased electrification in support of the health of our planet has never been greater.”
Dana Barsky, President and Director of Growth for Good, concluded, “With its existing signed OEM and fleet contracts, low CapEx cash requirements and asset-light business, ZeroNox is well-positioned to serve this large yet relatively untapped off-highway electric vehicle market. The company’s significant expansion over the last three years is a testament to its product platform and the leadership of Vonn and Robert. We look forward to supporting ZeroNox’s tremendous growth potential in the public market.”
Christenson and Cruess will continue to lead the company. GFGD's Yana Watson Kakar and Barsky will join ZeroNox's board of directors.
GFGD stated ZeroNox has been almost 9 times more efficient at turning capital raised into revenue than comparable companies, generating $20 million in revenue in delivering 800 vehicles over the last two years. With its ZEPPs ZeroNox has contracted revenue of $180 million as it will deliver 2,000 units over the next thre years. ZeroNox has several other signed partnerships expected to generate additional revenue as well as a pipeline of partnerships in development.
The deal was unanimously approved by ZeroNox's and Growth for Good's boards of directors. ZeroNox's shareholders are expected to hold 40 percent of the company.
For more information about ZeroNox visit https://www.zeronox.com and follow it on Twitter @ZeroNoxInc and https://www.linkedin.com/company/zeronox/
For more information about Growth for Good visit https://www.g4ginvestment.com and https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-for-good-acquisition-corp/