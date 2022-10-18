I was severely disappointed in the Trump administration. Mostly because of the winner take all attitude and abusive remarks of the Commander in Chief. Additionally he wasn't a friend of Veterans, approval of Putin, and his personal gain by using his properties for government business. The Jan 6 debacle sealed the deal. He did donate his salary back to good government causes and tried to control the border.
The Biden administration was a bigger disappointment. Inflation, Gas prices, open borders, constant push to rob us of freedoms written in the Constitution, Wokeness, Critical Race Theory, Promises without follow through. So who do I vote for in the next election? I will vote for the candidate who wants to improve this country and promote justice for all. Not for just the folks who vote for them. I will not vote for the party or candidate that appeals to the voters just for the sake of votes with little or no regard for the Constitution. I will not vote for anyone who's in favor of Socialism. I believe in rewarding those who work for what they receive.
The Democratic ticket will be appealing if they present a moderate who will stand up against the far left extremists and have a plan for economic recovery. Especially if Trump is on the GOP ticket. Note: There will be no Newsom/Harris ticket because the Constitution does not allow the President and Vice President to be from the same state. If Warren or Sanders are on the ticket, you can count on a deep recession with large increases in taxes and social programs that we can't afford.
The Republic ticket will have an advantage because of the poor performance of the Dems. Exception being if Trump runs. He will lose votes to a good Democratic alternative.
The Democrats are making a big mistake if they indict Trump because that takes him off the ticket and and makes the GOP ticket stronger. Remember his cult following is only about 27 percent and some moderate Republicans will not vote for him again. With a good alternative to Trump on the ticket, the far right Trump supporters will still vote Republican along with a strong moderate GOP base and disappointed Dems.
In a press release I read the California Attorney General is investigating three members of the Los Angeles City Council. Apparently they were recorded in a closed door meeting trying to draw districts which would give Hispanics a large advantage in voting numbers. Members of this meeting were recorded using racial slurs against Blacks and other ethnic groups. These accusations must be creditable since the Attorney General is also a Democrat.
Finally in the news, Governor Newsom was pressed on why California lost nearly 370,000 net residents from June 2021 to June 2022. Newsom appears to be blaming the visa policy. He says the indirect effect of the visa policy caused the relative lack of foreign tech moguls and that caused a brain drain. Note: This happened during the current administrations policy. Federal immigration policy applies the same in all 50 states. Other states aren't having trouble attracting first round draft choices. I think if we drafted politicians, Newsom would be Mr. Irrelevant.
Bill White is Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.