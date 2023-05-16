I'm currently in College Station, Texas visiting a family member and his soon to be wife. She's graduating from Texas A and M and the household is buzzing with things to do.
I started this trip traveling from Porterville to Palm Springs to attend a 3 day reunion of Air Traffic Controllers from the El Toro area. Most of these men and women were Marines who transitioned from the military to the FAA during the PATCO strike in 1981. They were the best of the best and provided much needed help when the FAA was strugling to replace about 3,000 controllers. Not being a heavy drinker the 3 day party was a challenge for me.We all gathered at one of the controller's house in Catheral City for an all day event where everyone caught up and told war stories. The day was full of laughter, food and drink. Being the inquisitive person I am, I asked several people from out of state about their views of California. No one had anything good to speak of except the weather and then they made exceptions to recent events. The most common opinion was how our Governor was trying to set an example to the rest of the Nation with his liberal agenda. They also expressed a common opinion that he was sacrificing the state to further advance his political career. Everyone thought he was setting up a run for President but maybe not this year. I was surprised by the commonality of their views.
Armed with this information, I made it a point to ask as many people during my trek through Arizona, New Mexico, and Texas and received all most to the letter, the same opinions. Everyone seemed dismayed about our new policies, laws, and Woke attitudes. They also said when one of our students transferred to their schools the child was at lease one grade behind. These opinions came from gas station attendants, motel staff, store owners etc.
Leaving California I traveled to Laughlin Nev., where I paid some folks at the poker table to give their opinions. They probably would have volunteered their thoughts, but I felt generous and donated a good portion of my stack.
From Laughlin to Tucson Ariz. Same story, same opinions, lost some more money.
Airzona is a beautiful place with it's multicolored mountains, Joshua trees, and variety of Cactus plants. New Mexico topography was little change. Interesting, parts of Arizona and New Mexico speed limits were almost 75 MPH. Texas was 80 MPH except when going through a small town.
I didn't see a cow or armadillo until halfway through Texas. Lots of small ranches with U.S. and Texas Flags posted at the gate. These people love their freedom. People joke it's against the law to drive without an open beer and a gun in the car. There's signs saying NO YOUALL TURNS. I have heard all churches were Baptist in Texas. I counted as I drove and there was a ratio of about 10 Baptist to 1 other. I attend a non demominational church in Springville that has a Baptist Pastor, so I could live here and enjoy every Sunday.
One common denominator with California was as you approached the larger cities, the driving habits grew more aggressive and turn signals were non existent.
I will travel north to Arkansas next then return home. I could easily live in these parts (starting to learn the language) except it would be hard to leave my friends here in Porterville/Springville.
Bill White lives in Springville and is a Retire Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot.