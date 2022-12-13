If you keep up with the national news, you're probably aware of President Biden asking Congress to step in and prevent an upcoming Railroad workers strike. Now before I go into the details, I will repeat myself by saying I'm not in favor of most unions and there tactics to hold the American public hostage when they want something.
In early America there was a need for labor unions as companies would pay just enough for the workers to eat and shelter. In some cases there was a company store which was the only available place to shop. The store would issue credit to the workers who then couldn't leave the company because of their debt to the company. Think coal miners and early railroad workers. Later, the mob took control of several unions and had power over cities, companies, and law enforcement, including some judges.
If a union wanted something they usually got what they wanted no matter what the economy was like or the ability of the company to provide it.
There was a giant swing of the pendulum when the Air Traffic Controllers union “PATCO” tested the patience of President Ronald Reagan. He fired every striking controller and refused to rehire them for years.
PATCO's strike was illegal and they were public employees who had taken an oath not to strike when hired, but the other Organized Labor groups took a step back for awhile. The similarity here is that PATCO strike would cost billions in an already sinking economy as would the stoppage of our railroads. There's more political and back door dealings that I recently learned by reading the book “Collision Course” but lets move on to the details of the recent averted railroad strike.
In October 2022 the Railroad Workers and their employers reached a deal that had to be ratified by all of the separate unions representing the workers. Eight unions accepted the agreement but four rejected it. Both parties went back to the table to reach an acceptable agreement. This agreement was never reached and a strike, that would have crippled the U.S. economy was scheduled. At the last minute Congress stepped in and forced the unions to accept the agreement that was reached but not ratified in October.
Under the new contract the workers among other items receive a 24 percent increase in wages in the five years from 2020 through 2024, a $1,000 bonus when the agreement is ratified, payout of back pay, one additional paid day off and an ability to attend medical appointments without penalty.
The workers now receive 15 to 25 days vacation depending on seniority, up to 4 personal days off for non operating craft and up to 12 personal days off for operating craft employees. Personal days off are normal used for sick days, family events, etc. Up to 11 paid holidays. Operational employees can accrue more paid days off if they have to work during a holiday.
This is the contract four unions turned down and was forced to accept to avoid crippling our economy. The union officials and employees are now crying foul.
I worked for the federal government for about 40 years. Vacation started at 1 week per year. After 20 years I earned 5 weeks. We received 4 hours of sick leave every two weeks or 104 hours per year. There was a sick leave abuse policy in place. It may have been required to supply a doctor's note if requested.
The railroad employees receive “personal days in lieu of sick leave.” This means if you want to use personal days to go to a concert or see a doctor there are no penalties.
Air Traffic Controllers who are scheduled to work holidays rarely get the day off because of operational needs. We earned double time. If you accrued more than a certain amount of vacation, you could lose it if wasn't used by a given date.
Compensatory time could be earned in lieu of overtime but had to be used by a prescribed time. The stress level was enormous at busy facilities and staffing was always short. Weather was always a factor when measuring your blood pressure after a shift. If you worked in Chicago, Dallas, Los Angles, or another busy facility, you had to commute 20 to 50 miles for affordable housing.
That Railroad contract that was forced on the workers looks pretty good to me. I wonder what Ronald Reagan would have done??
Bill White is a retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot and lives in Springville.