Last week's Opinion page carried a story about lies, there nature and why they're spread. Everyone lies. Sometimes overtly, sometimes through ignorance, sometimes because you believe something to be true which is not. Trump was the most famous lair in recent history. Sometimes because he believed something to be true, sometimes to satisfy his ego, and sometimes because he didn't listen to most of his staff and had no knowledge of what the truth was. I have fact checked hundreds of statements in media outlets and articles printed as opinions that turned out to be false or misleading.
After studying the January 6 tapes recently release, I was alarmed to see the committee assigned to investigate the incident perpetrated one big “Lie” From the start, politiciansrepeated over and over the statement “Deadly Insurrection.” I bought into it until I view the unedited tapes from inside and outside the capital. The President read from his teleprompter “ Deadly Insurrection.” Nancy Peloci read from her perch “Deadly Insurrection.” AOC read “Terrorist Attack.” She claimed almost 10 died during the attack. The New York Times reported a Capitol security guard died during the riots from injuries sustained when someone hit him in the head with a fire extinguisher. Several days later they quietly retracted the story when it was found to false.
Media outlets finally reported the process of the investigating committee. They hired a Hollywood producer to review the tapes and provide evidence to the committee to consider. This producer edited the tapes, showing only clips that supported their claims and added audio of shouting and yelling because the tapes were video only.
Now, here's what I observed viewing the unedited tapes release to the conservative press last week. There was no violence on the tapes. There was large crowds outside demonstrating and people quickly walking through the Capitol hallways. The security guard that was said to have died at a certain time was observed on the tapes long after the reported time of death with his helmet on directing people through the hallways. Representatives were quickly walking and being escorted to a private place in the capital.
Here are the facts of those who supposedly died at the hands of the rioters.
Two heart attacks: According to an April release from the Washington, D.C., medical examiner’s office, “Stop the Steal” protesters Kevin Greeson, 55, and Benjamin Phillips, 50, both died of cardiovascular disease, and the manner of death was deemed “natural.”
According to a ProPublica profile, Greeson, of Athens, Ala., was participating in the protest outside the Capitol when he suffered a heart attack and died minutes before the first rioters breached the Capitol. The article notes a Metropolitan Police Department incident report at the time states Greeson “was in the area of the United States Capitol in attendance of first amendment activities” when he had a heart attack. The day after the riot, a D.C. Police Department statementsaid Philips, a computer programmerfrom Ringtown, Pa., had died due to a “medical emergency.” Like Greeson, the D.C. medical examiner later determined died naturally of “hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease” — heart failuredue to high blood pressure.
An accidental overdose: D.C. Police also saidon the day after the riot Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennisaw, Ga., suffered a “medical emergency.” The New York Times reported on January 15 Boyland died “in a crush of fellow rioters during their attempt to fight through a police line, according to videos reviewed by The Times.” That narrative was furthered by prosecutors pressing criminal cases against some of the rioters who said as rioters clashed with police, Boyland “was dying after being trampled by the mob.”
But a month later, the D.C. medical examiner’s office released its conclusionBoyland had died accidentally of “acute amphetamine intoxication.” According to the Washington Post, “The drug cited in Boyland’s death is addictive and can be prescribed to treat attention-deficit disorder and narcolepsy.”
Boyland’s sister told the Associated Press a police detective told the family Boyland — an avid Trump supporter who subscribed to Q Anon conspiracy theories — had collapsed while standing off to the side in the Capitol rotunda.
A shooting death: Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego and an Air Force veteran, died on the day of the riot after being shot in the shoulder by a Capitol Police officer as she attempted to force her way into the House chamber where members of Congress were sheltering in place, according to a Jan. 7 statement from then-U. S. Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.
Ocasio-Cortez’s statement the Capitol attack resulted in “almost 10 dead” includes five police officers, none of whom died at the scene on Jan. 6.
A stroke victim: A Capitol Police release the day after the riots said USCP Officer Brian Sicknick “passed away due to injuries sustained while on-duty.” The report stated Sicknick “was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed.”
The New York Times, citing unnamed law enforcement officials, initially reported Sicknick was struck by a fire extinguisher, but later updated its story to say medical experts said he didn't die of blunt force trauma.
The District of Columbia Chief Medical Examiner found Sicknick suffered two strokes nearly eight hours after the riots. Diaz told the Post that Sicknick died of natural causes.
That day, US. Capitol Police released a statement that read: “The USCP accepts the findings from the District of Columbia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that Officer Brian Sicknick died of natural causes.
Four suicides: Four other police officers committed suicide in the days and months after the riot.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller Manager/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.