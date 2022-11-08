Every day you read or hear why you should vote Republican or Democrat, all though there are others parties to choose from. What's the first thing that enters your mind when you're confronted with these choices. About 90 percent of us think, how will this affect me, or my family. The other 10 percent are thinking, how will this affect our country, or how will this affect society. Politicians have people working for them who are experts at knowing what you will think when you see the candidate or bill being promoted. You can bet they won't advertise their voting record or stock purchases even though this information is available with due diligence.
Because the Democrats and Republicans make up the majority of the voters, lets examine their goals. First lets remember there are extremists in both parties. Not all Dems want to defund the police. Not all Republicans want to expel every non citizen tomorrow.
The Republicans sometimes referred to as conservatives believe:
1. Government isn't the solution to domestic social problems. This is pretty universal among Republicans. Government shouldn't be providing solutions to problems that confront people (like health issues or paying bills). Those problems should be solved by the people themselves. A Republican would say relying on the government to solve problems is a crutch that makes people lazy and feel entitled to receive things without working for them.
2. State control should trump federal control. A Republican believes that decision-making should be as local as possible and if there's something important that needs solving on a social level, the state's decision should trump any federal decisions. The federal government shouldn't have control over state decisions, generally speaking.
3. The free market should control all financial decisions. The free market is the perfect decision-maker. There need be no interference in the market because ultimately, the needs and desires of manufacturers and consumers will resolve themselves correctly in an unregulated market.
4. Religion and the belief in a God is vital to a strong nation. Republicans are generally accepting of the Christian belief system.
Democrats believe:
1. That corporations have too much control over our government.
2. It benefits us all to help the weakest and the poorest among us first.
3. That large corporations would gladly disembowel you and sell your organs to the highest bidder if
the government wasn't there to stop them.
4. That everyone should be entitled to the health care they need, regardless of their ability to pay.
5. Thattoo much of our money goes to crooked corporate executives who take government
subsidies and pay themselves $80-million-dollar salaries.
6. Anything that helps the American people during a recession or a time of crisis will help the country.
7.That we need to set high standards and regulations for clean air and drinking water.
8. The president and Congress need to work together to create jobs during a weak economy. That corporate polluters should be made to pay for the cleanup of their pollution. Thatour health care system should exist solely for the purpose of making people healthy.
9.Congress should be of the people, by the people, and for the people only (and not corporations).
I see merit in some of each party's goals, but there are dangers in trying to pay for something you can't afford.
It's pretty clear to me the conservatives want to do things to promote domestic economy, while the liberals want to give everything away with no idea where the money is coming from. Margaret Thatcher said it best “Socialism works great until you run out of other people's money.”
Why do the Democrats want open borders? Nobody wants to say it. They're hoping someday all illegal residents in the U.S. will be given amnesty and citizenship. Guess which way they will vote. Hello Socialism.
See Margaret Thatchers remarks above! True socialism, that's where the government owns all and makes decisions on who gets what” has failed in every country in which it has been tried.
Israel, India and the United Kingdom all adopted socialism as an economic model following World War II.
An article by Lee Edwards published in the National Review in 2019 provides insight.
Socialists are fond of saying socialism has never failed because it has never been tried. But in truth, socialism has failed in every country in which it has been tried, from the Soviet Union beginning a century ago to three modern countries that tried but ultimately rejected socialism — Israel, India, and the United Kingdom. There are other countries that have a socialist government but have a corporate based economy.
While there were major political differences between the totalitarian rule of the Soviets and the democratic politics of Israel, India, and the U.K., all three of the latter countries adhered to socialist principles, nationalizing their major industries and placing economic decision-making in the hands of the government.
The Soviet failure has been well documented by historians. In 1985, General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev took command of a bankrupt disintegrating empire. After 70 years of Marxism, Soviet farms were unable to feed the people, factories failed to meet their quotas, people lined up for blocks in Moscow and other cities to buy bread and other necessities, and a war in Afghanistan dragged on with no end in sight of the body bags of young Soviet soldiers.
The economies of the Communist nations behind the Iron Curtain were similarly enfeebled because they functioned in large measure as colonies of the Soviet Union. With no incentives to compete or modernize, the industrial sector of Eastern and Central Europe became a monument to bureaucratic inefficiency and waste, a “museum of the early industrial age.” As the New York Times pointed out at the time, Singapore, an Asian city-state of only 2 million people, exported 20 percent more machinery to the West in 1987 than all of Eastern Europe.
Israel, India, and the United Kingdom all adopted socialism as an economic model following World War II. The original settlers of Israel were East European Jews of the Left who sought and built a socialist society. As soon as the guns of World War II fell silent, Britain’s Labour Party nationalized every major industry and acceded to every socialist demand of the unions.
At first, socialism seemed to work in these vastly dissimilar countries. For the first two decades of its existence, Israel’s economy grew at an annual rate of more than 10 percent, leading many to term Israel an “economic miracle.” The average GDP growth rate of India from its founding in 1947 into the 1970s was 3.5 percent, placing India among the more prosperous developing nations. GDP growth in Great Britain averaged 3 percent from 1950 to 1965, along with a 40 percent rise in average real wages, enabling Britain to become one of the world’s more affluent countries.
But the government planners were unable to keep pace with increasing population and overseas competition. After decades of ever declining economic growth and ever rising unemployment, all three countries abandoned socialism and turned toward capitalism and the free market. The resulting prosperity in Israel, India, and the U.K. vindicated free-marketers who had predicted socialism would inevitably fail to deliver the goods.
Final thought: Our government has lasted 246 years. Before each party became radicalized we did a pretty good job. Our enemies are counted on us to remain divided!
Bill White is Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who resides in Springville