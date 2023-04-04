A reader sent a letter to the Recorder addressing comments I made about the failure of SVB. I have said and restated I like feedback. Especially if I'm wrong on misstated facts. The reader states I was looking around for a name to attach to the failure. Not so! My point was the Biden administration first states there would be no bailout, then switches position and announces all investors wouldn't lose their money. Larger point is our Governor who had large holdings in this institution lobbied the bailout without disclosing his financial interests in the bank which is against state law. Additionally most investors in the bank were Tech giants and CEOs who give large donations to the Democratic Party. My sources were also questioned because they had ties to the Epoch Times and Chinese Flaun Gong. Wikipedia describes the Epoch Times as “Far Right.” There are some comments on the Wiki pages that dispute that, but I don't really care. If the information is accurate, I will use it. MSN and Business Insider also reported the unlawful lobbying. For those who think I'm “FAR Right” this is my position. I have several, no tons, of reports of Trump lying, I have given some negative review to the policies of the Republican Party. Here's the catch. If you do something I think is wrong and will hurt our country, I will report it. It just happens lately the “Left” has done some laughable things that drive my column. There's not enough room on this page to list them, but closing prisons and releasing violent criminals into society is high on the list. Defunding Law Enforcement is real close to the top. Indoctrinating children in our school system with little input from parents is also a good way to get on the Darwin list.
I'm a little out of my comfort zone here but I need to talk about the American Dollar.
Genevieve Roch-Decter, CFA, a former small cap money manager, wrote on Twitter on Mar. 29,
"The US dollar is losing its reserve currency status," adding in another tweet the U.S. dollar "has been the backbone of the global economy for decades. Several countries even use the US Dollar as an official currency, like El Salvador, Panama, and Ecuador." Elon Musk, a multi billionaire, tweeted, "Serious issue," "US policy has been too heavy-handed, making countries want to ditch the dollar."In addition to foreign policy, Musk also attributes the weakening of the dollar to the federal government's fiscal policy. "Combined with excess government spending, which forces other countries to absorb a significant part of our inflation," he added.
The greenback will likely be dragged lower by an economic slowdown in the U.S. and the Federal Reserve winding down its campaign of interest-rate increases in the second half of 2023, strategists said in a research note published Wednesday. Business Insider reports: "Slowing US growth and peak rates should cause the US dollar to start trending down again," a team led by the London-based bank's CIO for private banking Willem Sels said, adding they expect to see most of those declines between the start of the third quarter and the end of the year.
The US Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback's strength against a basket of six other currencies including the euroand the Japanese yen, has slipped less than 1 percent year-to-date, which Sels' team described as being "more resilient than expected." But they're expecting the U.S. currency to struggle from July onward due to the Fed potentially pausing its rate hikes — and the U.S. economy starting to feel the full impact of its tightening campaign. The U.S. central bank has boosted borrowing costs by 475 basis points over the past year to curb inflation. More than 50 percent of traders expect the central bank to hold rates at their current level of around 5 percent when it next meets on May 3, according to CME Group's Fedwatch tool.
Many investors have pared their bets for further rate hikes since the collapse of SVB Financial earlier this month fueled turmoil in the US's regional banking sector. That's likely to weigh on the dollar because when interest rates stay at the same level, the currency becomes less attractive to foreign traders who are seeking higher yields. The dollar is considered the reserve currency of central banks. This means that various national central banks, which hold reserves in foreign currencies, do so mainly in U.S. Dollars. This allows the United States not to have to hold foreign exchange reserves in currencies of other countries, and especially helps to finance the deficit of its balance of payments. This status of the dollar dates back to the end of the Second World War and symbolizes the power of the U.S. on the global stage.
Central banks around the world hold approximately 60 percent of their foreign exchange reserves in U.S. dollars. Nearly half of international trade, loans and global debt securities are transacted in dollars. But the sanctions imposed on Russia, as a result of the war with Ukraine, have helped to encourage efforts to "d-dollarize" global trade, some experts say. Russia is looking at the Yuan to replace the dollar, and Saudi Arabia may follow. For Musk, if we get there, it's because American diplomacy lost it's standing during the Russia-Ukraine war. It's important to note Musk is a proponent to end the war with Ukraine by making deep concessions to Russia. This does not set well with most, including me, but in the long run, we may have to swallow some of our “help thy neighbor” to save our country's financial crises. We're certainly headed for a deep recession. That and the fact we keep diluting the dollar by printing more money with nothing to back it up. Everybody will be affected in the next 12 to 18 months, maybe longer.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller, Manager/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.