Inches away...clever. I like to write at a level that most can understand. Readers Digest sold millions of copies of their product by writing at the 6th grade level. Their object was to make more money. My goal is to reach as many people as possible to raise their interest in certain subjects. Using big and seldom used words does makes the author look educated but loses some readers. Following are some news releases that disturb me.
Biden wants to cancel up to $20,000 student debt for eligible borrowers. I have a child who has student debt. She never told me how much and never will. She's self sufficient and could at some point pay it back.
I couldn't afford college, so I enlisted in the military and was fortunate to be assigned and trained to be an Air Traffic Controller. I also earned the “GI bill” while serving four years in the Air Force. I used this money to earn my pilot ratings. These ratings served me well in my chosen field. A degree in Aviation Management would have been beneficial, but not until I retired. All the above said, I'm firmly against forgiving these student loans. This isn't canceling the loan. It's transferring $240 billion from those who signed to repay these loans to YOU and ME. Remember, any funds the government gets is from the public. Most of the people who used these loans to take classes for a low paying or scarce job market think they deserve this bailout.
A California bill designed to combat disinformation and misinformation on COVID 19 by medical professionals passed in the state Senate last Monday evening.
Why it matters: The bill could see doctors and other medical professionals who spread COVID misinformation or disinformation face disciplinary action for "unprofessional conduct" from the Medical Board of California or the Osteopathic Medical Board of California, which could include having their state license suspended or revoked. If Gov. Gavin Newsom were to sign the bill into law, California would be the first state to take legal action against medical practitioners in response to the spread of false COVID information.
Who decides what misinformation is. After all, the medical profession has different views on how to treat most everything. Ever heard of a second opinion. Are we going to let DOJ or the state medical department dictate what should be prescribed. Whichever pharmacist contributes the most to a political action fund will most certainly have the best treatment drug.
Newsom whats to close some state prisons and transfer hundreds of prisoners to County Jails. This is a great idea if you want to make your budget look good and lay the burden of housing inmates to the counties.
It would make more sense to contract out to private prisons There was a plan a few years ago to do just that but the Correctional Officers Union jumped all over the Governor for trying to eliminate jobs. The union didn't do their homework.
If you retired from the state and worked for one of these private prisons, you would be making more money and writing off more if you were still with the state. I know this to be a fact because I did it. Retired from the FAA in 1997 and worked for SERCO as Manager of Fullerton Control Tower. I not only made more, because of my job plus my FAA retirement, but also contributed to another retirement account.
California is moving toward little gas/diesel powered vehicles. I do see the need for reduced carbons, but again they don't look far enough ahead. Gas/Diesel taxes pay for maintenance of the state highway system.
I'm the few who still operate Gas/Diesel vehicles who have to pay more tax to support the depleted funding. The price of fuel will skyrocket. Note: The people who will be most affected are the lower class who need transportation to work and transportation companies. If the trucking industry passes the increased cost, inflation will ensue. Everything you eat, drink, wear, or use was once on a truck. Yes Amazon uses trucks.
The Biden administration just claimed they have created millions of jobs. The actual quote was “The US has added ten million thousand jobs” since Biden took office. The fact check says most people entering the work force are returning after COVID sending them home. Fact check also says a lot of newly employed people are those getting an extra job to offset inflation. The Fact Check also says the Trumps administration had a dismal “jobs created” record and he inherited an upward trend from the Obama administration.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.