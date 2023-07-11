Lots of dialog about reparations. In today's court system, you can file an action if you were wronged and receive compensation for your loss, stress, and attorneys fees. However if your late Grandma was wrongfully incarcerated and suffered losses, you probably won't receive anything but a bill from your attorney who talked you into filling the action demanding justice for your passed Grandma.
During our country's infancy, we made a lot of bad decisions. But how did this affect you? Were your ancestors sold into slavery by another tribe, and shipped to America. Only 4 to 6 percent were sent to America. Most were sent to Brazil.
Popular Culture keeps referring to “400 years of Slavery and Oppression. There seems to be confusion between the Transatlantic Slave Trade (1440-1888) and the institution of slavery, confusion only reinforced by the Bible,
Genesis 15:13
Then the Lord said to him, ‘Know for certain that for four hundred years your descendants will be strangers in a country not their own and that they will be enslaved and mistreated there.
Truth: Slavery wasn't unique to the United States; it's a part of almost every nation’s history, from Greek and Roman civilizations to contemporary forms of human trafficking. The American part of the story lasted fewer than 400 years.
How, then, do we calculate the timeline of slavery in America? Most historians use 1619 as a starting point: 20 Africans referred to as “servants” arrived in Jamestown, Va., on a Dutch ship. It’s important to note, however, that they were not the first Africans on American soil. Africans first arrived in America in the late 16th century not as slaves but as explorers together with Spanish and Portuguese explorers.
Truth: Roughly 25 percent of all Southerners owned Slaves. The fact one-quarter of the southern population were slaveholders is still shocking to many. This truth brings historical insight to modern conversations about inequality and reparations.
Take the case of Texas.
When it established statehood, the Lone Star State had a shorter period of Anglo-American chattel slavery than other southern states — only 1845 to 1865 — because Spain and Mexico had occupied the region for almost one-half of the 19th century with policies that either abolished or limited slavery. Still, the number of people impacted by wealth and income inequality is staggering. By 1860, the Texasenslaved population was 182,566 but slaveholders represented 27 percent of the population, and controlled 68 percent of the government positions and 73 percent of the wealth. These are astonishing figures, but today's income gap in Texas is arguably more stark, with 10 percent of tax filers taking home 50 percent of the income.
Truth: African-Americans have been free in this country for less time than they were enslaved. Do the math: Blacks have been free for 152 years, which means most Americans are only two to three generations away from slavery. This is not that long ago.
Over this same period, however, former slave holding families have built their legacies on the institution and generated wealth African-Americans haven't had access to because enslaved labor was forced. Segregation maintained wealth disparities, and overt and covert discrimination limited African-American recovery efforts.
The value of slaves
Economists and historians have examined detailed aspects of the enslaved experience for as long as slavery existed. We enter this conversation by looking at the value of individual slaves and the ways enslaved people responded to being treated as a commodity.
They were bought and sold just like we sell cars and cattle today. They were gifted, deeded and mortgaged the same way we sell houses today. They were itemized and insured the same way we manage our assets and protect our valuables.
About California's Reparation Task Force. This group is made up of mostly highly educated liberal people of color who, according to our Governor, have experienced racism or is an authority on it. It's my opinion they had a predetermined mindset on the subject prior to being appointed. Another individual who sits on the San Francisco advisory panel was recently quoted saying “White men are
a danger to society." She made other statements deriding white men as well. There are no doubts about these statements. They're racist.
I addressed some of the issues with the process of reparations in a previous column. What about the Hispanics who lost almost all their land they owned in California. What about the German, Italians, and Poles who were made to suffer for generations as they immigrated to America. My family worked in the fields picking cotton, tobacco, and lived in houses with no flooring while share cropping in the early days of this land of opportunity. I was passed up on several promotions in favor of people with less qualifications to comply with the EEO goals of the government even though I mentored and promoted several. I made sure they were qualified and wanted them to succeed before recommending them.
Some ethnic groups didn't help themselves by some of their activities. The mafia, African-American Fathers not supporting their families, parents of all students (most Asians excepted) not supporting their young with help in the schools.
You're not going to convince me that any race, gender, color, or religion should be given my dollar until you examine all the factors and the examination should be done by a panel with no predetermined outcome.
Bill White is a retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.