Everybody has routines. I'm no exception. It's important at an advanced age because you can get distracted or lose your train of though easily. Eggs instead of cereal, forget your pills. Is this the “one trashcan Friday” or the “three trashcan Friday?”
I rise at the crack of dawn and begin my day. I'll skip the next part and go right to the kitchen. By now I have my “ walk around the house” leisure pants, house shoes and long sleeve cotton sweat top on. Hearing aids in..check. Cell phone blue tooth connected..check. Time for breakfast!! Breakfast is one of the best times of day because, except for Sunday and Monday I get to read the paper.
Cereal or Eggs??? Lots of things to get done and in a hurry, Cereal. Time to waste, omelet with toast. Finally, the paper. Front page, looking for something exciting. Nope. Remember what's important to some is boring to the rest. I'm not into who got nominated for this or that. Lindsay city council....Ho Hum.
Ahh! Some Republican or Democrat did something stupid. Now we're talking. Quick cut and paste. Check the internet to confirm and gather more facts. All this while consuming my omelet. Bummer, spell check won't correct Omalett. I have lamented in the past I can't spell CAT if you spotted me the C and T.
Fortunately, If you begin a search in the internet the computer will try to finish it, providing the correct spelling for almost anything. Second page...continuation of the first. Opinion...lots of people exercising their First Amendment rights. Wait!! someone said a whole bunch of lies trying to support their left or right views. Got to jump on that!
Back to the paper. Ate too fast and didn't enjoy the hard work preparing the omelet. Columns by Bakersfield authors. Not interested unless they're humorous. Garden..nope. Health...nope...that reminds me to take the pills I laid out next to my breakfast plate. Sports...love the coverage of the local sports teams.
Really don't enjoy stories of athletes committing crimes. That stuff belongs on another page. Winston Churchill once stated “mans failures are printed on the front page. His accomplishments in the sports section.” I would rather see “Pleasant Valley Chapel's pickle ball squad defeated the Butler 3rd graders” than “Chris Abbot slapped his wife” in the sports section.
Next the comics. Always a good way to start your day. Several good strips, a few boring. I read the paper online. I's almost always available when I get to the breakfast table and doesn't cost much more than waiting for the delivery boy to launch it into the bushes or wet lawn. Really better than waiting for it to come in the mail that afternoon. The real advantage of online viewing is when I'm done with the comics and in need for more humor, I jump to my favorite online strips.
Wizard of Id is a satire about a short heartless king of a small kingdom who has a cast of characters like the Wizard who can cast spells, a cowardly Knight, etc. Next is “BC” again a satire on cave men and women which will keep you in good humor most of the day.
Then............WHAT!! NO DILBERT! Dilbert was a comic story of an engineer working for a failing company with no morals supervised by incompetent managers and a cast of coworkers that fit in with most companies. Dilbert was removed from syndication for comments offending the powers who determine who gets what. This column was a favorite of anyone who worked in the corporate environment. OK done with paper. Sadly, what was going to be a bright, colorful, cheerful day was turned into much less because of the removal of Dilbert.
Oh well. Breakfast, paper, internet done. Time to write my column. Writers block.........what in world am I going to write about. Did I take my pills? Hope you enjoyed my musings.
You might have read about the “Young Eagles” program where several youth from the local area are given rides in private aircraft. This program is sponsored by the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The local chapter is made up of private, commercial, student pilots, flight instructors, aviation enthusiasts. The Mission of the EAA is to foster aviation through assistance to builders and encourage those who want to learn more about aviation to realize their dreams. In addition to the Young Eagles, the Porterville chapter has partnered with the Porterville Military Academy to help with the “Aviation Pathway.” If you want to learn about this club, they meet at the Porterville Airport the first Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. Like all service organizations, fundraising is important to sustain operations. The chapter will hold a golf tournament this year (date to be announced) and will seek teams, sponsors, and donations for prizes.
I REALLY MISS DILBERT!!!
Bill White is Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.