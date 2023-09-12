I watched a video this morning on who could be a replacement for Joe Biden in the 2024 election.
Gavin Newsom: Newsom wasn't mentioned in the video but is widely viewed as the 1st choice. He has been grandstanding with progressive moves in California and has recently did an about face with oil production, law enforcement, and decriminalization.
Kamala Harris: In spite of her disastrous approval ratings, dismal management style, and failure to accoumplish anything is a top pick. The video cited her national exposure, appeal to women and people of color.
Pete Buttigiegis an American politician and former naval officer who i's currently serving as the 19thUnited States Secretary of Transportation.I was strongly opposed to his appointment having no experance in aviation, rail transportation, or safety issues in either field.
Buttigieg is a graduate of Harvardand the University of Oxford, attending the latter on a Rhodes Scholarship. From 2009 to 2017, he was an intelligence office in the United States Navy Reserve, attaining the rank of lieutenant. He was mobilized and deployed to the war in Afghanistanfor seven months in 2014. He was elected as mayor of South Bend in2011. While serving as South Bend's mayor, Buttigieg came outas gay in 2015. He married Chasten Glezman, a schoolteacher and writer, in June 2018. Buttigieg declined to seek a third term as mayor.
Buttigieg ran as a candidate for president in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, launching his campaign for the 2020 United States presidential electionon April 14, 2019. He became one of the first openly gay men to launch a major party presidential campaign.Despite initially low expectations, he gained significant momentum in mid-2019 when he participated in several town hall meetingsand television debates. Buttigieg narrowly won the Iowa caucusesand placed a close second in the New Hampshire primary. By winning Iowa, he became the first openly gay candidate to win a presidential primary or caucus. Buttigieg dropped out of the race on March 1, 2020, and endorsed Joe Biden the following day.
Elizabeth Warren: Elizabeth Ann Warren (Herring); born June 22, 1949) is an American politician and former law professor who's the senior United States senatorfrom Massachusetts, serving since 2013. A member of the Democratic Partyand regarded as a progressive,Warren has focused on consumer protection, equitable economic opportunity, and the social safety netwhile in the Senate. Warren was a candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, ultimately finishing third.
Born and raised in Oklahoma, Warren is a graduate of the University of Houstonand Rutgers Law Schooland has taught law at several universities, including the University of Houston, the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Pennsylvania, and Harvard University. She was one of the most influential professors in commercial and bankruptcy lawbefore beginning her political career. Warren has written 12 books and more than 100 articles.
Warren's first foray into public policybegan in 1995, when she worked to oppose what eventually became a 2005 act restricting bankruptcy access for individuals. During the late 2000s, her national profile grew after her forceful public stances in favor of more stringent banking regulationsafter the financial crisis of 2007–2008. She served as chair of the Congressional Oversight Panelof the Troubled Asset Relief Program, and proposed and established the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, for which she served as the first special advisor under President Barack Obama.
In 2012, Warren defeated incumbent Republican Scott Brownand became the first female U.S. senator from Massachusetts.She won re-election by a wide margin in 2018, defeating the Republican nominee. On February 9, 2019, Warren announced her candidacy for the 2020 United States presidential election. She was briefly considered the front-runner for the Democratic nomination in late 2019, but support for her campaign dwindled. She withdrew from the race on March 5, 2020, after Super Tuesday.
There were others named as possibilities but I will go no further since they probably won't either.
Next week I will try to outline the current GOP hopefuls. Until then fact checkand try to figure where the money comes from for their promises.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.