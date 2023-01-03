There has a lot of talk about California paying reparations lately. I really did not have an opinion on this until I started to do the research. It seems that that the Governor set up a task force to study if reparations should be given and to whom.
California’s committee to study reparations for African Americans met in Oakland Wednesday December, 2022 to discuss what form reparations could take and requirements to receive possible payments. The first-in-the-nation task force previously voted to limit reparations to Black California residents whose ancestors were living in the United States in the 19th century. This week, the group will talk about whether there could be additional eligibility requirements and what time frame reparations could hinge on.
The group will also discuss how the state may address its impact on Black families whose property was seized through eminent domain, a topic that garnered renewed attention after lawmakers last year voted to allow the return of a beachfront property known as Bruce’s Beachto descendants of Black residents from whom it was taken in the 20th century.
Here are my questions. Why did this task force which is made up of all but one African American vote to give reparations to only blacks and then think about including other people of color. Why did they not note those people of other color suffered from discrimination and hate. Why are all citizens of the state responsible for their hardships.
First off, my relatives were immigrants from Germany and Whales. They worked hard picking cotton and tobacco, lived in shanties with dirt floors and, when share cropping, had most of their profits taken from them. There were bigots in my family, but they were smart enough to hide their feelings from the generations that followed so we would be free from that nonsense.
This is far fetched but a friend mentioned this to me. Consider the time line from two brothers or sisters who lived in, lets say. Kenya. One is unfortunate to be captured by another tribe that deals in selling slaves. Both has a hard life. Both would not choose the circumstances they live in. Fast forward to today. One is still eating off the land in Kenya or working for the Kenyan government which can hazardous to your life. The other is somewhere in Brazil or America and far better off.
Back to who? The Chinese came to California during the gold rush and were subjected to atrocities as bad or worse that the slaves. They worked for the railroads and were treated as slaves.
The Hispanics were here first. They lost their land grants given to them by Spain and were run over by the settlers who claimed land that was not theirs to claim. The only person that I know of to keep his land was Leo Carrillo who co-stared with Duncan Renaldo in the Cisco Kid series. There is a beach named after him on the California coast.
In 1850 California leapfrogged “territory” status and achieved statehood.
In January of 1848, gold was discovered near Swiss immigrant John Sutter’s sawmill in Coloma. The following month, Mexico and the U.S. signed the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, ending the Mexican War and yielding 525,000 square miles of western frontier to the U.S., including present-day California. In 1849, California’s application for admittance to the Union as a free state sparked a great conflict in the U.S. Congress among supporters of slavery and abolitionists. Under the Compromise of 1850, California was admitted as a free state, but tensions over slavery grew between North and South until the Civil War broke out (1861-65). California supported the Union effort with soldiers and funding; driving Confederate troops from Arizona and New Mexico, playing a key role in the Battle of Gettysburg, and funding the U.S. Sanitary Commission responsible for treating wounded Union soldiers.
I did find that after WWII the US provided forms to the Japanese to fill out for reimbursement for lands seized during the war. They were later offered reparations for their internment.
Additionally I remember when the city of L.A. claimed hundreds of homes from low income Hispanics through “imminent domain” to give the land to Peter Omally so Dodger Stadium could be build.
I know, after reading this column, there will be those who think I am a bigot. Before you pass judgment remember I was raised in East L.A. And had no knowledge of the black culture. We only had one African American in High School and he did not like sports. Everybody liked him. I served four years in the USAF which as integrated as it gets. I worked for the US government for 30 years mentoring and training people of all race, gender and religion. I was passed over several times for promotion to allow someone listed above with less qualifications to advance and I did not complain. I do not judge anyone by their their race, religion, gender, or political views.
However I have two faults! Don't like lazy and Don't like stupid.
In closing I will quote a Church Sign I recently viewed
LOVE EVERYONE, I'll sort them out later!