Before I address these propositions, let me say I gamble. I'm a responsible gambler and never wager more than I can afford to lose.
I like to gamble, but hate to lose my hard earned money so I research each game, casino, poker room, etc. I also like the idea tribal gaming is allowed because it helps the tribes to be self sufficient and raises the standard of living in most reservations.
I normally don't go to any casino or card room that's not smoke free. I don't go to the local casino because of the hazardous road conditions especially during inclement weather. For those of you who think gambling is a waste of you money let me say some people are entertained by wagering. Some times I will spend about 3 to 4 hours risking about $100 in a card room in Tahoe. Spend that same time at Disneyland it will cost you much more.
Quick facts about California tribal casinos
Date first tribal casinos opened in California: 2001
Number of tribes with tribal-state gaming compacts: 75
Number of tribes operating casinos in California: 63
Number of tribal casinos: 66
Minimum age to gamble in California tribal casinos: 18 years old in some; 21 years old in others, including those that serve alcohol on gaming floor
Largest tribal casinos in California: Pechanga Resort Casino; Yaamava’ Resort & Casino; Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa; Thunder Valley Casino Resort; Cache Creek Casino Resort
Legal games at tribal casinos: slots, blackjack, baccarat, poker, bingo, California roulette, California craps, casino poker (Pai Gow, Ultimate Texas Hold’em, etc.)
California tribal casinos also generate around $3.5 billion per year in taxes and revenue share payments to the state government.
Tribal casinos don't pay taxes like commercial casinos. In California, tribal members who live on the reservation aren't subject to state income tax, and tribal casinos don't have to pay corporate income tax. Instead of paying tax, the casinospay feesinto various funds and in some cases help support state and/or local agencies and programs. The amount they pay depends on how much revenue the casinos generate as well as the number of slot machinesthey operate. Each tribal-state compact determines the precise terms of the tribes’ payments and where those payments go.
California gambling tribes pay into three funds. Some pay into just one, while some pay into more than one. These are the three funds:
Revenue Sharing Trust Fund — A fund designed to distribute money to California tribes that don’t participate in gambling.
Special Distribution Trust Fund — A fund designed to support gambling addiction programs and regulatory costs, and to help state and local governments pay for law enforcement, fire and safety, emergency services, and other agencies. This fund also can supplement the RSTF where necessary.
General Fund — The primary state fund that makes up the majority of California’s annual budget and supports a range of state and local agencies and programs.
Prop. 26 would allow retail sportsbooks for in-person wagering at California’s tribal casinos and the state’s four thoroughbred racetracks. Sportsbooks at racetracks would have their revenues taxed at 10 percent. The measure also would allow tribal casinos to offer roulette and dice-based table games. There’s also a provision within the amendment that would allow anyone to file a civil lawsuit against an entity allegedly conducting illegal gaming activity if the state’s attorney general doesn't take action.
Prop. 26 brothers me because Tribal Casinos already have a habit of filling lawsuits against small private card rooms which the casinos most often lose. As you know even if you win a lawsuit it costs you thousands of dollars in legal fees to defend yourself. The fact the wagering must be “in person” is favored by the casinos/tracks because once you're there, you're more inclined to spend on more bets or other items. Another point to consider is the recent rash of Equestrian deaths at California's Racetracks.
Prop. 27 would allow sports betting statewide through online sportsbooks and mobile apps. Sportsbook revenues would be taxed at 10 percent, with 85 percent of that funding going to fund homelessness and mental health services. The remainder would go toward economic development for non-gaming tribes. Commercial sportsbooks must meet certain criteria in order to qualify for licenses that cost $100 million each. Gaming tribes can also take part in online sports betting for a one-time $10 million licensing fee to the state and a renewal fee every five years.
But they will be limited in how they can brand their operations.
Prop. 27 is a better option to me because I can bet online if I'm concerned about exposure to COVID or other transmitted disease. It also provides funding for homelessness which is a top priority in the state. Additionally funding is provided for mental health services which I plan to write about in the near future.
Bill White is Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.