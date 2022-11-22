I read a letter to the editor Nov 10 responding to a previous column I had written. The author stated the Trump administration gave PPP loans out the back door of the treasury while the national debt was increasing $9.1 trillion between FY 2018 and FY 2022.
First, I like it when my opinions raise questions because, I could be wrong and it makes me do some more research and at least one person reads my column.
The comment about the national debt is accurate. PPP loans were small business loans designed to help business owners keep employees working during the height of the COVID pandemic.
They didn't work well. It was reported the employees only received about 35 percent of their normal earnings from the program. Times were hard times for business owners and their employees.
I spend some time in the Tahoe area. Several casinos and restaurants are no longer in business as a result of travel for vacation and business being grounded to a halt.
Several members of Congress received these loans and voted to forgive the loans when the measures came up. Like many government social programs there was corruption and back door dealings.
As long as we're pointing out giving taxpayers money out. Biden's plan to forgive student loans will cost us $30 billion annually for the next decade.
I was asked to quote 5 from Republicans who objected to the PPP loans. If a vote counts, here they are.
Republican from Kentucky Rep Thomas
Republican from Colorado Rep Ken Buck
Republican from Arizona Rep Andy Biggs
Republican from Georgia Rep Jody Hice
Democrat from Hew York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Independent from Michigan Rep Justin Amash
The Senate had two Republicans and one Independent vote nay.
I read Mr Pinter's story about his good Samaritan act last week. Mr. Pinter should be applauded for his act of kindness. It was the right thing to do.
Fortunately he and his wife received no harm from the victim/perpetrator. Let this be a cautionary tale to the rest of us.
Trust but verify. One thing I learned about Tulare County is if he's an adult riding a bicycle, especially with no shirt or a gang related shirt, there's a reason he's riding that bike.
Will Mr. Pinter do it again? To his credit I think he would, and I would too!
Bill White is a retired air traffic controller/commercial pilot who lives in Springville.