Noticed quite a few articles on the deep divisions in our society. One recorder contributor wrote a great article about it last week. All media have published material putting blame on one side or another. Here's my take.
Remember the quote “The pen is mightier than the sword." It was first written by novelist and playwright Edward Bulwer-Lytton in 1839. It has been used often to stress the importance of the written word and its impact on society. The idea is a well written article, book, or letter will more likely persuade someone than force. (wars, violence or threats). With today's social media the spoken word can be added to this idem.
The conservatives stress their moderate and far right ideas almost every hour via social and public media. Likewise the liberals push their agenda, both moderate and far left in the same manner. Add to this extremism the current “I'm a victim” culture and you have a prescription for disaster!
Most of division recently is political. As an Independent, Here's my take on both sides.
According to Wikipedia “The platform of the Republican Party of the United States is generally based on American conservatism. Currently, the party's fiscal conservatism includes support for lower taxes, small government conservatism, free market capitalism, free trade, deregulation of corporations, and restrictions on labor unions. The party's social conservatism includes support for gun rights outlined in the Second Amendment, the death penalty, and other traditional values, often with a Christian foundation, including restrictions on abortion.In foreign policy, Republicans usually favor increased military spending, strong national defense, and unilateral action. Other Republican positions include restrictions on immigration, more specifically opposition to illegal immigration, opposition to drug legalization, pornography and affirmative action, and support for school choice and school prayer.”
I am and you should be in favor of lower taxes. The tax rate for the wealthy should be a little higher, but remember they are all ready paying most of the tax.
Smaller government is a must. I was a government employee for 40 years and observed waste everywhere. There's one organization that I will not name that has the goal “to employ the unemployable.”
Free Market capitalism, free trade, deregulation of corporations are also great for the country. Simply put, the laws of supply and demand will regulate the market. Of course you must oversee insider trading, put some kind of a limit on corporate executives pay, and guard against selling secrets and war materials to other countries.
Labor Unions need to be accountable. The first labor union was the Italian Mafia. When the Mafia made business pay for protection with threats of closing down they called it organized crime. When the Union strikes with threats of putting the owner out of business, it's called a legal labor dispute. Only when it affects the nation's security does the government interfere.
Gun rights are a must. Most don't get it. The right to own and bear arms was put in the constitution to keep a tyrannical government from taking over and removing all the other rights. The Swiss have it right. Along with a few other countries they make every citizen must serve in the military, own, and maintain a gun. This is a country that has sworn to remain neutral when others are at war.
The Democratic Platform couldn't be found in Wikipedia so I went to Democratic Party website.
I reviewed each subject because the titles are vague. In every Goal the first few paragraphs were spent bashing Trump and the previous administration.
Protecting Americans and recovering from COVID 19 ”Democrats will support medical and public health research grants for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other Minority-Serving Institutions (MSIs), which are particularly well suited to research health disparities in the context of COVID-19.I don't see why all other races were no included. This looks like a vote harvest to me.
Economy: I like their goals, but it need some specifics.
Health Care. Some plans outlined to build on the Affordable Health Care Act. I have mixed reviews on Government Health Care. My experience with Government Health and Legal employees wasn't good. The Doctors and Lawyers I have worked with could not get a job on the outside.
Criminal Justice System. I have observed the liberal approach on this subject first hand. Releasing Violent Criminals, refusing to prosecute some felonies, No bail policies are placing our communities at great risk. Now they want to restrict or eliminate the K9s placing Law Enforcement personal at greater risk.
Healing the Soul of America. I like the promise of backing civil rights but am opposed to their position on voting. As stated before an uninformed vote isn't good and there's no difference between one person voting several times and another person preaching to a group of uneducated people how to vote without giving them the whole picture.
Combating the Climate Crisis and Pursuing Environmental Justice. Plans to roll back Trump's environmental orders, which has already been done. Notice the price of Gas Lately. Plans to assist low income families to change to environmental friendly household and transportation systems. Good Plan, but should apply to all if you're really interested in the environment and not just getting votes.
Restoring and Strengthening our Democracy: Strengthening our voting rights is a good idea but we should also make an effort to make sure every voter is an informed citizen. My opinion is there should be a test including simple math, economics, government structure etc. If you can't pass, the government would have a free class to teach you what you need. If you can't bother you shouldn't vote.
Another plan is to make D.C. the 5st state. This is an obvious maneuver to gain representation.
Immigration: We have already seen the results of ignoring border crossings, allowing people to enter the country with a promise to appear to apply for asylum. Total Disaster!!
Education: Promises to elevate the system. My opinion on this was published in a previous column. We need to but the Pledge back in the schools, dump sex and CRT classes and include classes that help people who don't seek higher education to find jobs, do their taxes, etc.
There's some good in both political platforms and a lot of nonsense in each. Short version..GOP wants to increase the GNP and use some for social programs. Dems want all the social programs with no plan to raise funds to cover it other than raise taxes.
Bill White is a retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.