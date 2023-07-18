First a shout out to Doctor Mark Tindall. Dr Tindall is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist who practices and resides in Porterville. I had an appointment with the Good Doctor last week and as always he performed his magic. The Doctor has performed thousands of surgeries on Knees, Hips, and other moving parts. What's more important to me is he has probably saved as many Souls as knees. You see this doctor cares about you and your relationship with your Savior. If Porterville had a man of the year I would put him on top of the list.
In other news, a couple of comments in the opinion section about my column. That's good. It means someone reads it. One gentleman mentioned my comments were interesting. I can't take too much credit because most of my comments are drawn from others who have a more complete knowledge of any political subject. One thing you can count on. I look for the truth and I have known from the start that Trump was a boisterous, self serving, ego manic. I would always vote for any candidate running against him if there was a choice. If you're looking for a politician that doesn't lie, you're wasting your time. Even the most truthful will misquote someone, or state something he/she didn't fact check. One thing I will always remind those who complain that the Government isn't doing its part to help what ever cause they are touting. The Declaration of Independence only speaks to Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness. The the key word here is “Pursuit” The government isn't tasked with and should not spend time or money guaranteeing everyone's happiness. Only the Opportunity to Pursue. It's on YOU! If you decide to lay back, pass up opportunities such as free education and employment, watch and make fun of those who work toward their success, then you will and must suffer the consequences
As we approach the next election, lets hope that the GOP finds another electable person and the Dems don't get caught up in the “look what we are doing for the country” while destroying out economy. I have run through this in past and won't go into detail.
Our great California Governor has proposed a $3 billion bond measure for sweeping changes to mental health care. We certainty need to address this problem for California's security and homeless problems. But bonds affect your property taxes which affects rents, which increase homeless. You also can't convince me you care about safety while supporting nonsense laws to eliminate K9s, early release of violent criminals, and transferring the burden of state incarcerations to the counties because labor unions have driven up the cost of state prisons.
Great news this as I write this.
California Republicans had a rare chance to celebrate Thursday after Democrats in the state Legislature capitulated on one of the GOP's top priorities: A bill to increase penalties for child traffickers.
It's not often that Republicans get to set the agenda in Sacramento, where they hold less than a quarter of seats in the state Legislature and haven't had a statewide officeholder in more than a dozen years. But the bill proved to be a winning topic among the public and even Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who took the unusual step of publicly supporting the proposal this week.
The bill by Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove would add child trafficking to a list of serious felonies in California. Anyone convicted of at least three serious felonies faces a prison sentence of between 25 years to life in prison under the state’s three strikes law.
The Democrats who control the Assembly Public Safety Committee decided not to advance the bill earlier this week. They opposed the bill in part because they oppose longer prison sentences, which they don't see as an effective deterrent of crime. They also worried the bill could inadvertently punish child trafficking victims with lengthy prison sentences.
It looked like the bill might not pass this year, until Wednesday when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom intervened and Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas also publicly pledged to “get it right.”
Reading the comments in bold above, I am reminded of an article I noticed earlier this week.
“As Gov. Gavin Newsom retools the state’s prison system to emphasize rehabilitation, his administration has little evidence that a privately run program for parolees costing taxpayers $100 million a year ($600 million over six years) works to prevent future crime.
The state does not collect data on whether parolees who participate in the program have found jobs or whether they are returned to prison for another crime. What state data does show is that only 40 percent of participants completed at least one of the services they were offered. The information gap frustrates critics of the governor’s policies as well as supporters who want evidence that the state’s investments are working.” Richard Prior once stated in a monologue “there are some people who belong in prison.”
Bill White is a retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.