Great article from Mr. McKervey in last Wednesday's Recorder. I have been listening to sermons/lectures every day that stress that it's not the people causing the problem that will defeat us, but more so those of us who remain silent and let it happen. Mr. McKervey nails it. We need to stand up to this nonsense or it will be the norm, or as the courts say, the precedence will be set.
I recently read a letter to the editor citing an error in my column by Susan Janoko. It sets the record straight on my citing California Prop 13 increases property taxes. It's true state bonds don't increase your property tax. I stand corrected!! I thank you for taking the time to fact check this. I should have wrote, ”You and I ultimately pay for these bonds.”
Our left leaning columnist chiding claims Hillary's emails were not proven and Hunter's Laptop had no incriminating evidence. Today I watched FBI's whistle blower state he did the investigation and forwarded it to his supervisors. Somewhere at a higher pay grade it was intercepted and he was told not to ask questions about the Boss or the Dad. An IRS whistle blower also came forward to testify before Congress Wednesday confirming claims by House Republicans that Hunter Biden and his companies raked in more than $17 million from foreign sources over several years, beginning while his father was vice president.
The Internal Revenue Service case agent who handled "95 percent" of the tax evidence in the Hunter Biden investigation told CBS News he "felt handcuffed" during the five-year probe and blocked from pursuing leads he thought might implicate Hunter Biden's father, President Joe Biden.
A former FBI supervisory special agent assigned to the FBI’s Wilmington office and the Biden criminal investigation confirmed key portions of the IRS whistle blower’s testimony," Committee Chair Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said in a statement.
"The night before the interview of Hunter Biden, both Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview. On the day of the Hunter Biden interview, federal agents were told to stand by and could not approach Hunter Biden — they had to wait for his call. As a result of the change in plans, IRS and FBI criminal investigators never got to interview Hunter Biden as part of the investigation," Comer said.
On a different front, I had to deal with a couple government agencies this week. Now before I go on this rant, please remember I worked for the government for about 40 years. Our workers went way over the line to ensure safe, orderly and expeditious flow of Air Traffic. It wasn't, Oh well, hit a few, miss a few.
First my experience with the USPS. I have a residence in Northern California. I's a townhouse complex that has no mailboxes. Most of the houses on this street have mailboxes. I ordered a package from Amazon. My door step is about 20 feet from the other mailboxes. The person delivering the mail won't get out of the truck and walk the 20 feet. When I went to the Post Office the next day, to see if I could intercept the package before it was sent back the person at the desk would not walk into the back to see if the package was still there. ”Neither Rain, Snow, or Dark of Night By the way Amazon uses USPS almost exclusively for shipping. Without their business I think the USPS would fold within a week.
My other Government experience was with the city of South Lake Tahoe. I used to rent my property out on a weekly basis with VRBO. It supported the property which has high property tax and utility bills. The good citizens of SLT passed a measure to ban all short term rentals not in the “Business Enterprise Zone” I did sympathize with the other property owners who demanded the ballet measure because some of the rental owners did not provide proper oversight to prevent noise, damage, and disturbances. I was worried I might have to sell the property, but came upon a website that rents long term to traveling Nurses and Doctors. I'm doing well with that.
Enter the city of SLT. The street leading to my property is off US 50. The city rents space on my street to vendors on Thursdays and weekends. They also close part of the street to prevent pedestrians and cyclists from being hit by vehicles. I and my neighbors have to detour two blocks to enter or exit our portion of the street. I pay taxes for use repair, snow removal, and other maintenance on this street. It seems protecting owners interests only apply applies when money isn't a factor. To add insult to injury, the city installed speed bumps every one or two hundred feet to slow the traffic to 10 mph in the 25 mph zone. Interesting enough, these bumps are hard to spot and sometimes come up with short notice. The street is lined with pine trees and when the sun gets low it's difficult to see bicyclists and pedestrians and their animals. So now they put speed bumps to distract you while driving almost blind.
I never want to leave on a sour note, so will give the Utility companies a 5 star rating. Prior to driving home to Porterville, I asked the trash collectors if they would take some extra stuff so I didn't have to make two trips to the collection site. They always say sure and always clean up the area after they service 27 townhouses.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.