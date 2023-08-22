On Monday, July 31, the California Department of Finance Director Joe Stephenshaw officially certified beginning January 1, 2024, California’s minimum wage will increase from $15.50 per hour to $16 per hour for all employers, regardless of size.
Per California’s Labor Code, once the state’s minimum wage reaches $15 per hour — which already has occurred, as the current minimum wage is $15.50 per hour — the California Director of Finance must determine on or before August 1 of each year whether to adjust the minimum wage for inflation and, if so, calculate the increase.
A little research revealed Washington D.C. had the highest MW at 16.50 and Puerto Rico was the lowest at 8.50. The cost of living in the State or Territory probably accounts for the large difference.
California had a population of approximately 39 million in July or 2022. As of this date 18.5 million were employed. The best information I could find was about 15 percent of those employed earned at or below the minimum wage. This shows approximately 2,775,000 people are going to earn 50 cents an hour more. Normal wage earners work 2,080 hours a year. This works out to about $2,8 billion more paid to the California workforce. I guarantee that $8 hamburger will now cost about $11.
This mornings news reported that California Lawmakers are urging Governor Newsome to agree to a new government union contract that has a large pay raise included. The average California Government employee earns an average of $135,000. Plus retirement, plus health benefits. Now I'm am not against paying more to people who work hard and special skills, or single moms trying to feed the family with a job at McDonald's, but it has to stop somewhere. I have told the story about the trash collectors in San Francisco striking for pay that was more than a certified Air Traffic Controller at the nation's busiest airports.
Who are the losers. Anybody who purchases anything. Including those who had the salary increase.
Who are the winners. Any Government entity that collects taxes on goods and or services.
I'm probably the last person to ask about the tax code, but let's talk about it. A small amount of the taxed pay the largest burden. A large amount of middle and upper class pay the rest. There are those who pay no taxes.
Taken from Taxtherich.com - If you make $100,000 working and a billionaire makes $100,000 selling stock, you will pay $9,000 more in taxes than the billionaire because of the tax code.
If you own your home and a billionaire owns 2 yachts, 3 planes, 4 Picassos, 8 racehorses, and $900 million of stock, you will pay more in “wealth” taxes than the billionaire because of the tax code.
If you paid more than a single penny in federal taxes last year, you paid more to run the country than FedEx, Nike, HP, and 52 other multinational corporations did in 2020 because of the tax code.
All of the above statements are true. They don't explain the tax cuts, credits, and depreciation behind them, but in short, the statements are true.
Taken from the New York Times - Americans strongly favor raising taxes on the rich. Why are Democrats struggling to do so?
In the late 20th century, the Democratic Party moved to the right on economic policy. Bill Clinton and his allies in Congress cut taxes on investments, deregulated Wall Street and embraced a more corporate-friendly image.
The shift was in part a genuine attempt to be pragmatic about what worked. The United States was faring better than its economic rivals in the 1980s and 1990s, and a market-oriented approach seemed to be a reason.
But the evidence has changed in the early 21st century. Economic growth has been disappointingly slow in the U.S., as has income growth for most families. According to many measures of well-being, the U.S. is faring worse than other high-income countries. Life expectancy here has risen less since 1980 than in Canada, Japan, Australia, Britain, France, Germany and dozens of other countries.
Soaring economic inequality is a central cause of American stagnation, as the economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton have explained. With more years of evidence now available, the turn toward laissez-faire economics in the late 20th century — including sharp declines in tax rates on the rich — appears mostly to have helped the rich, not the entire country.
My take is a lesson learned from my Grand Jury Service. Follow the money. The current administration's approval rating is extremely low. Even if Biden has the physical and mental capacity to run, he has baggage in all his appointees and the Vice President. Add to that a tax raise to the people who contribute the largest amount of campaign funds and you will lose, lose, lose.
Part of the problem is the large amounts of government was including creating jobs that are not necessary, inability to fire those who don't perform and fraud.
I'm in favor of raising taxes on the wealthy but I have no idea how to do it without crippling the economy and causing financial strain on the rest of us. Use tax?, Luxury tax? Public sentiment is also a problem. In the last week I have met several young people who don't want to work. One who was employed by a local clothing store who quit because he didn't like dealing with customers and management. Several more who are able bodied, but will not respond to work offers. So why are you and I required to pay for services for these people?
Try thinking along these lines. It's against the law to ride a motorcycle without a helmet. The law was put there to protect those who want to risk death or injury and to keep the medical cost of those without insurance down. So why not make it legal to ride without a helmet if you sign a declaration absolving any party who's evolved in an accident and releasing medical caregivers from their responsibility to treat those without insurance. Quick answer..try getting insurance on your motorcycle after signing that declaration.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.