A few months ago I was pondering if I should write another column when I read Don Howard's letter to the Editor which dubbed me the smartest man in Springville. Not so fast Don! I'll go with above average. You know if your a fast gunslinger there will always be one faster. No formal education, couldn't spell CAT if you spotted me the C and T, Commercial Pilot with over 1500 hours,of fixed wing and helicopter time, Air Traffic Controller with 40 years experience, speak a little Spanish, Musician of some sorts, afraid to take the Mensa test for fear of failure, but lets define intelligence. “the ability to acquire and apply knowledge and skills”. “Being with the ability to acquire and apply knowledge”. Now lets look at useful intelligence. If you take a person from the middle of the Amazon jungle and place him/her in New York City, failure would ensue. Conversely, the well educated person from Harvard would probably get eaten in the Jungle. So the lesson here is to stay in your area of expertise.
Now lets get into the area I was going to write about. Mistakes! Everybody make mistakes. With a little thought and maybe some research, some can be avoided. Example. I was really opposed to the Round About at the intersection at Ave 284 and Hwy 190. My only exposure was the accident prone traffic circle in Long Beach in the 50s where fog and alcohol would cause daily collisions. Well I was wrong. The Round about is doing its job. Although the construction of the new Casino at the Airport will greatly reduce the need for the expense in the future. I used to officiate football, basketball, and softball. Talk about mistakes! Some can be corrected, but most calls must stand. Some mistakes are unavoidable. I purchased a Volvo in 1974. This brand had an impeccable record. I bought the one lemon. In 1966 I owned a 59 Corvette. Traded it in for a 64 Malibu then sold that. TWO BIG MISTAKES!!! More recently I e-mailed a column to the editor for this week that was printed last week!! I had to look up some work I had did in the past that was not quite ready and finish it.
One of the biggest mistakes the City of Porterville has ever made was putting a children's playground at the departure end of the Airport Runway. They tried to make this safer by requiring all aircraft to fly straight ahead until passing the recreation area. The problem here is that you can't do that if the engine quits you are taught to not make any turns in order to avoid a stall/spin. The safest landing area in this case is that playground. Several letters were written to the City opposing this placement.
I had the good fortune of being assigned “Quality Assurance” specialist at LAX control tower before retiring. I can assure you that some mistakes are unavoidable. What worked Monday may not work on Wednesday because some factor in the equation was changed. Some times inexperience played a role. Weather was always a factor. Air Traffic Controllers don't make many uncorrected mistakes. Result, very few crispy critters.
Sometimes as children or young adults we make bad choices. We do thinks we would never consider doing with a little more life experience. If our parents prepared us a little more, or we had time to think about what we were about to do, we probably would not have taken that path. Another deterrent to bad choices is hanging with the right friends. Even as adults our friends can lead us in the wrong direction. Choose your friends carefully. Stand your ground if you want to do the right thing and your friends challenge your friendship.
Mitigating mistakes is a complicated process. I always told my children to make a decision based on the information you have at the time and don't look back except to learn from your mistake. If time permits, don't rush your decision. Do your homework. Don't be afraid to apologize. Here is my suggestion for keeping friends. BE SLOW TO JUDGE. (its not your job anyway).