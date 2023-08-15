MISTAKES
Reading the Recorder, I found a Letter to the Editor citing my quote from Winston Churchill was in fact not his work. True! I have always thought he was responsible for this gem and didn't take the time to look it up before submitting it for print. Thanks to the reader for pointing this out. I don't like making mistakes. Research reveals the quote “Man failures are printed on the front page, his accomplishments in the sports section” was attributed to Barbra Walters. A similar quote “I always turn to the sports first” was the work of Earl Warren. I hope this mistake didn't distract the reader from the point being made. The media doesn't print both sides of the story. Only the side that supports the publication's political base. I always try to submit point and counter point. If you read my opinion you will notice I got after Trump and his radical right as well as Biden and his disastrous policies. As to the burner phone issue. Emails taken from Hunter's laptop show “Buy a cell phone from a 7/11 or CVS tmrw (tomorrow) and ill do the same,” Hunter, now 53, told Archer at the end of a lengthy email sent late on the evening of April 12, 2014. Three days later, Archer met then-Vice President Joe Biden at the White House, according to visitor logskept by the Obama administration.
Exactly a month after the email exchange, Burisma announced the then-second son had joined its board of directors. All of this is circumstantial, but it points to some serious collusion. And this isn't a court of law. Just my opinion.
WATER
If you have been following the news about Del Oro Water vs River Island users, you probably have some knowledge of the problem. I'm a customer of Del Oro Water company. When I first moved here in May of 2000, River Island Water company owned and operated the system. My bill was about $59. The company had its problems and wasn't well run. Often I would see an employee drive on to the golf course and dump a couple bottles of Chlorine in the big holding tank. Not exactly scientific treatment. The customer base at the time was around 300. ince then the base has grown from 352 in 2008, 426 in 2013 and approximately 1,900 today. The last figure was an estimate because of the lack of current information available on the California Public Utilities Website.
When a person/company/entity wants to receive a building permit, the water company has to issue a letter saying they can supply the new meter with water. River Island and then Del Oro has complied with this requirement for years. They said they had enough water. The company was sold to Del Oro Water and the rates went up exponentially. There were a couple of meetings with the Company with the PUC attending, but the rates were and are approved each time they're requested. For 15 months River Island costumers paid 10.73 cents per month for Del Oro's loss of income due to the Paradise Fire.
The current problems are serious and exploded after the flooding caused the company to lose wells due to contamination. But the water was never safe to drink because of Uranium and Nitrates,
In Del Oro's defense they didn't cause the flooding and damage to the wells, but my observation over the years they have not done enough to make the water safe to drink. Their website shows a new water treatment plant but it's not yet on line and I'm still receiving letters warning against drinking the water. The more serious problems are at the higher elevations where water must be pumped up hill to the users. In some cases they have no water or water with low pressure. Since this is the opinion section, my solution would be to have the company sell to a new water district which will have oversight by the county and can be investigated by the Tulare County Grand Jury in any year. There's a group of users that are trying to rectify the situation and can be reached at wearewaterwarriors@gmail.com.
EDUCATION
I have submitted remarks about the changes in the education of our children several times. This morning I read an article by BIANCA VÁZQUEZ TONESS AND THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.
When in-person school resumed after pandemic closures. Rousmery Negrón and her 11-year-old son both noticed a change: School seemed less welcoming.
Parents were no longer allowed in the building without appointments, she said, and punishments were more severe. Everyone seemed less tolerant, more angry. Negrón’s son told her he overheard a teacher mocking his learning disabilities, calling him an ugly name. Her son didn’t want to go to school anymore. And she didn’t feel he was safe there. He would end up missing more than five months of sixth grade.
Across the country, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened during the pandemic. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10 percent of the 2021-22 school year, making them chronically absent, according to the most recent data available. Before the pandemic, only 15 percent of students missed that much school.
All told, an estimated 6.5 million additional students became chronically absent, according to the data, which was compiled by Stanford University education professor Thomas Dee in partnership with The Associated Press. Taken together, the data from 40 states and Washington, D.C., provides the most comprehensive accounting of absenteeism nationwide. Absences were more prevalent among Latino, Black and low-income students, according to Dee’s analysis.
The absences come on top of time students missed during school closures and pandemic disruptions. They cost crucial classroom time as schools work to recover from massive learning setbacks.
Absent students miss out not only on instruction but also on all the other things schools provide meals, counseling, socialization. In the end, students who are chronically absent, missing 18 or more days a year, in most places are at higher risk of not learning to read and eventually dropping out.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.