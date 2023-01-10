I don't enjoy watching politics on TV or YouTube but this week was a real education. Kevin McCarthy as I'm writing this, has lost 7 votes for Speaker of the House. No surprise there. He has distanced himself from the mainstream for sometime.
Looking at the proceedings, this was going on for an extended time causing the legislative process to come to a halt. This isn't good for the government or the people it's supposed to represent. What's laughable was a video of a large cart containing McCarthy's files and office material from his office to the Speaker's office a day before they convened to vote. Whoops!!
Another great video on the “California Insider YouTube Channel” had former Assemblyman Scott Baugh (2000 to 2005) talking about how the California budget was formed and what happened to cause this huge deficit after a year with a huge surplus. The process is pretty simple. When there's a large surplus, legislators don't keep some in reserve. They also approve long term spending provisions that will have to be paid in future years with no guarantee the surplus will continue. The prudent thing do would be to save some and spend the rest on projects that are short term.
He also describes how the proposed budget was formed and today's process which doesn't allow debate on the floor prior to introducing it for vote. The Federal budget has the same flaw. At state level there was, what they called, the big 5. This group was the Governor, Speaker of the House, Speaker Pro Temp, Republican Leader of the House and the Republican leader of the Senate. The process has changed a little now but still has the same flaw. The members of State and Federal government would only get the proposed budget a few hours before they have to vote on it. This is exactly the same problem we have at the National level.
Exacerbating this problem is there's no law that keeps legislators from tacking on pet projects that have nothing to do with the bill or its title. Example: I can't support this budget bill unless we provide money to bail out the peanut farmers who are having a tough time making ends meet. A simple fix would be to pass a bill that requires these funds to be in a separate bill and debate it on the floor. It's also a great to allow those who have to vote on measures to have sufficient time to study the bills prior to voting.
Another video I stumbled on was Senator Rand Paul presenting a Balanced Budget Proposal to Congress which, like every year he does this, was voted down. Highlights from this video explained the cause and effect of government overspending and how inflation must be controlled. Every time the Federal Reserve buys part of our debt they print more money. Like everything else when there's more of something, it's worth less. So if you're making $100,000 per year and the dollar is devalued 5 percent, your $100K is now worth $95K.
So where's your and my money going and how can we cut back? First we can cut out all the last minute gravy to pet projects. Second, we can stop increasing the budget every year. Third, we need to increase taxes. It was stated during this video a $500 tax on everyone in the country would solve most of the national debt. I would spread this out so those making less would pay less and those who make more would pay more. I didn't say the rich would pay it all. Everyone will benefit so everyone should pay some.
Here are some of the ridiculous projects that should go first: Yes, they do exist!!
$50 million to study why people fall in love.
$10 million to study if country frogs mating call is different than city frogs.
$2 million to study if food that's sneezed on will be less likely to be eaten.
$3-4 milling to study if Quail on cocaine have sex activities altered.
$1 million to study if Selfies make you happy.
The National Science Foundation is one of the biggest spenders on projects that could be cut or at least cut back yet they're asking for a 20% increase for FY 2023. $10 billion of your and my money. This organization has some creditable grants, but they also could cut their budget 50 percent and survive a few years. They offer grants to Small Business, Women's programs, Charities, Scientific Studies, Government research and more . So, in addition to funding research in the traditional academic areas, the agency also supports "high risk, high pay off" ideas, novel collaborations and numerous projects that may seem like science fiction today, but which the public will take for granted tomorrow.
I hope you will get involved, do the research, and call your representatives in Congress and the Assembly and ask them to make changes that will improve this country's financial security that will affect you and your children. If you ask any financial adviser how to improve your credit score and get more for your money, he/she will tell first get rid of all credit card debt. The same goes for the country. They once asked Albert Einstein what's the most powerful force in the universe. He replied “compound interest.”
Bill White is Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.