I was impressed with the Letter to the Editor by M. A. Reyes in last Wednesday's Recorder. She hit the nail on the head. Utilities have a monopoly and are guaranteed a profit. The consumer has no recourse.
Another author, usually leaning far left, was spot on last Tuesday about protecting our children from exposure to pornography both in the schools and on the internet. This WOKE movement has taken it's toll on our society and especially our children. In some schools, we no longer teach cursive writing, simple math skills, grammar, and civics. I must qualify that in the Porterville School District, I have observed none of the WOKE movement but did include in a past column a student who graduated from a local high school had to be fired from a local company within a few weeks after being hired because she couldn't print in block letters on required forms. The owner of the company questioned the principal who referred him to the teacher. The teacher defended the passing grade because she was required to teach and grade on the principle not the application. This method sets students up for failure.
The liberal school boards and educators are allowing indoctrination to replace education in our schools much like Hitler, China, Russia and a host of smaller communist countries. Teachers stray from curriculum and insert their far left views and the kids take it for granted this is good because their teachers are supposed to be right most of the time.
We don't want our children exposed to gender bending, cross dressing, choosing what gender we want despite what God assigned. We do not want teachers, who aside from educating our children, have not produced anything of value in the free marker telling our children being successful by producing and selling something is wrong if you don't share most of the profit with the government. We don't want our schools teaching students if you're born white, you're a racist. We as parents must attend back to school nights, board meetings, PTA meetings and voice our concerns.
As stated above, the local school districts have shown outstanding foresight in providing facilities and programs that help our youth prepare for their future. Pathway and leadership programs are important to those who want to focus on their chosen field. Magnet schools are essential to gifted to let them advance. The military academy provides avenues to leadership roles and responsibility. I have had the opportunity to speak to a few classes on the National Airspace System. They also have flight simulators and programs to enlighten them on aviation careers. I learned tons of life lessons in my military service. Team building is taught in leadership programs. Discipline, both self and structured is necessary to be successful. The local school districts may have some areas that need improvement, but I give them a solid “A” for vision and a “B” for letting students graduate who lack skills to succeed. There was a comment on the internet that caught my attention this week. “Thank you to my educators that taught my all about parallelograms instead of how to do my taxes. It really comes in handy during parallelogram season.”
There have been a few letters to the editor published that call for a ban on certain individual's columns or letters to the editor. Lets not forget what the constitutions says. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” A newspaper or other media outlet isn't doing its job and is a disservice to the community if they don't print all letters, space permitting. I recommend you read all views, even if you disagree with the author. If you're unsure of the information, fact check it and go from there. Some folks don't like my ideas and that's OK. I embrace letters that challenge my views. It makes me check my facts again and reflect on whether I'm right or wrong. The biggest argument is whether you're liberal or conservative. I label myself a conservative independent. If I see something that will help our country I don't care which party promotes it. I seldom watch TV news. So much of it is used to further the outlet's agenda.
Finally, to those authors of letters who want the columnist removed from the Recorder......leave him alone. His remarks give me most of my material!!
Bill White is Retired Air Traffic Controller Manager/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.