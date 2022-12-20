Last week I read in this paper that lowering taxes or what is called “Supplied Side Economics” had no affect on helping the economy. The author also stated there was just a handful of armed IRS agents.
First of all, the IRS has about 2,000 armed agents who have a track record of frequently mishandling and misusing their firearms, but Democrats are proposing an additional $45 billion for IRS “enforcement.” IRS-CI “Special Agents” are the only employees within the IRS authorized to carry and use firearms. The authority to carry and use firearms is derived from United States Code Title 26, Section 7608, wherein criminal investigators of the IRS are authorized to make arrests under Federal law. The average salary for a Special Agent is $108,708 per year.
It's important to note a revenue officer's job is to collect money from taxpayers who owe $5,000 or less. They will carry plastic ID badges and aren't authorized to carry firearms. An IRS special agent investigates tax offenses and tax crimes. They carry gold badges and are often authorized to carry weapons. The current IRS inventory includes 4,600-guns including 3,282 pistols, 621 shotguns, 539 rifles, 15 fully automatic firearms, and four revolvers.
As for as Supply-Side Economics not working, during the Reagan administration (1981-1989) the U.S. economy saw a reduction of inflation from 12.5 percent to 4.4 percent and an average real GDP annual growth of 3.6 percent. He had enacted cuts in domestic discretionary spending, cut taxes, and increased military spending. Unemployment was 8.5 percent in December 1981, then rose to 10.8 percent by December 1982. Congress cut the top tax rate from 70 percent to 50 percent in 1982.This helped spur growth in gross domestic product for the next several years. The economy grew 4.6 percent in 1983, with a decrease in unemployment to 8.3 percent. In 1984, growth rose 7.2 percent, and unemployment fell to 7.3 percent. In 1985, the economy grew 4.2 percent, and unemployment fell to 7 percent by that December.
In 1986, growth was a healthy 3.5 percent by the end of the year, but the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent. It was still higher than the natural rate of unemployment.Reagan cut the tax rate again, to 38.5 percent this time, in 1987 — growth remained similar at 3.5 percent, and unemployment fell to 5.7 percent. Corporate tax rates were cut from 46 percent to 40 percent in 1987, but the effect of this break was unclear.Additionally, the tax treatment of many new investments changed. In 1988, Reagan cut taxes again to 28 percent. Growth rose to 4.2 percent, and unemployment fell to 5.3 percent in 1988.
A major factor in our country's dividing and leaning farther to the left or right is what they call “slanted Journalism.” The author or reporting journalist misstates or leaves out little facts of a story causing it to seem more news worthy or support their political orientation. Another example is the journalist giving their opinion to a story which should be factual. Although you might not consider these acts big lies, they have a profound effect on the reader or listener.
Example: MSN reported in May of 2021 the U.S. has more than a million deaths caused by COVID. The true fact is the World had this figure and the U.S. had about 377,000 deaths the CDC labeled “caused by COVID.” Then they went on to blame the administration's mishandling of the disease. I'm not disputing the mishandling, but the weight of the report was much heaver than it should have been. Another example: Earlier in this column I reported several facts that helped the economy during the Reagan administration. I intentionally left out some his acts in his final year helped the economy but did contribute to a near tripling of the federal debt. This would be an act of slanted journalism because I printed all the good stuff and left out a mitigating factor.
The real trick is to consider the source when listening or reading any news. Fact check everything that sounds big and most of what seems innocent.
Yes we need to raise taxes but remember 1 percent of the rich pays most of the taxes already. My first move would be to see which corporations have profited during the COVID years and investigate any wrongdoing. Then see how much money is leaving the country because of foreign ownership. Finally cut government spending, mostly in social programs.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.