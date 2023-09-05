First, a loud shout out to the Editor, Mr Charles Whisand. I submitted my column last week with a huge mistake that he caught and corrected. Without his attention to detail I would have spent the whole week apologizing to a couple of Porterville residents, and had to buy extra Worcestershire Sauce and two loaves of Sourdough to wash down the two paragraphs of verbal venom I mistakenly spat at a local resident.
Today I would like to talk about how to get votes. First you must have a team of strategists that formulate what you will say to any given group of people. Different groups get different promises. Remember Fidel's chicken in every pot.
Make promises you cannot possibly keep. Like Mexico was really going to pay for that wall.
Make it a policy to cater to large groups. Unions are the first to come to mind. Back the union and you get hundreds, even thousands of votes with one act or statement. You don't have to keep all your promises. Remember Ronald Reagan and the Air Traffic Controllers. Never mind who is going to pay for it, if it pleases the labor union, pass it.
Second, make your self available to as many lobbyists as possible. The have large suitcases of cash to give you or your favorite Political Action Committee.
Always visit the swing states first. For some reason people tend to vote for winners. Why is beyond me.
Make sure your opponent is weakened by any means and surprised during any debate so that it appears he/she has not considered the subject. If your opponent has a history, remember to bring that up at any crucial moment he/she is seeking credibility. His/Her family, neighbors, business associates, and pets are all fare game.
Remember to keep your loyal fan base. If you have to eat a few crawdads, drink Bud Light, burn a couple of crosses, attend services at the local synagogue or Mosque, do it.
Hair style is also important. I think Harry Truman was the last bald president. Reagan, Kennedy and Clinton had wonderful locks of hair. By the way, Clinton's haircut did not cause one minute of delay at LAX as was reported by the media. I was there, it didn't happen.
Under no circumstances admit you are a candidate until you have secured the admiration of one party and appeared to be swinging over to the other side. If you notice the country is learning it's lesson and leaning toward change away from your side, hide in the weeds until the coast is clear.
Some things are unpredictable. Sara Palin was supposed to help Trump but failed miserably while Kamala brought votes galore to Biden (until they noticed).
SB14: SACRAMENTO – Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield) introduced Senate Bill 14.This bill would include sex trafficking of minors in the list of crimes that are defined as serious under California law, making the crime a strike under the Three Strikes law.
“It’s time we start protecting our children from predators who are lurking online and elsewhere, waiting to take advantage of the most vulnerable people in our communities,” said Senator Shannon Grove. “I just witnessed an operation in Kern County where 21 perpetrators were arrested during one operation, this is happening all across California. It’s time we call human trafficking what it really is, a serious crime that deserves a serious consequence.
The bipartisan measure is coauthored by 60 members of the Legislature, including 46 Assemblymembers. SB 14 is supported by a large coalition of human trafficking survivors, advocates, local, national and international organizations.
The bill had easily passed the Democratic-controlled Senate earlier this year, and Grove expected it to have little opposition in the Assembly. Then, Democrats on the Assembly Public Safety Committee declined to advance the bill, putting it in danger of not passing this year.
Some moderate Democrats favor increasing penalties for drug dealers and other criminals, decisions that would ensure they stay in prison longer. Some progressive Democrats oppose those bills, arguing it would lead only add to the mass incarceration of offenders, which they say has done little to deter crime.
“Longer sentences don’t actually stop things from happening," Assembly Majority Leader Isaac Bryan, a Democrat from Los Angeles, said during Tuesday’s committee hearing. “All they do is increase our investment in systems of harm and subjugation at the expense of the investments that the communities need to not have this be a problem to begin with.”
The bill failed to pass the committee following an emotional public hearing that featured testimony from human trafficking victims. Some people wept after the vote total was announced, while others in the audience shouted “coward."
Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a Democrat from Los Angeles and chair of the Assembly Public Safety Committee, told Grove on Tuesday he believes there is a path for the bill to become law. After the hearing, his office released a statement saying the committee members understood Grove's intent but said the bill “needs considerable work.”
“The Three Strikes model of sentencing is ineffective in preventing crime and protecting the public’s safety," the statement said. “We will not build on a deeply flawed sentencing system that unfairly punishes disadvantaged communities.” Let me translate the above two paragraphs. Most voters in my district are either incarcerated or have family incarcerated and I will lose votes. (see how to get votes above)
New Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas said his office is working with Grove to “get it right,” telling a crowd at the Sacramento Press Club on Wednesday his office is “very engaged in this issue since I learned about it last night.”
It's unclear what changes Democrats are seeking. Grove said she had a “productive meeting” with Jones-Sawyer on Wednesday afternoon, but said they did not reach an agreement. Grove said she is not interested in changing the bill, noting it cleared the state Senate with no opposition and has dozens of co-authors from both parties.
Note: This is how really good legislation with partisan sponsorship gets stalled or canceled because of a few people with a far left or right agenda.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/ Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.