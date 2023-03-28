I was pleased to see some responses to last week's column in the letters to the editor. It means someone is actually reading my column and thinking for themselves. I was surprised to hear one author thought I was a Trump supporter. He certainty could have not read the entire piece.
Today's message comes to you from a big Howard Jarvis supporter. They're doing it again!
Silicon Valley Bank Bailout: President Biden stated “They knowingly took a risk and when the risk didn't payoff, investors lose their money. That's how capitalism works.”
In a joint statement shortly after the collapse, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said the extraordinary measures they were taking to shore up SVB deposits would not come at taxpayers' expense. Asked whether the actions constituted a “bailout,” a senior Treasury Department official emphasized it would not.
The government also reiterated only SVB depositors, as well as those at New York-based Signature Bank — a second institution it took over and shut downwould be made whole. Shareholders of the failed banks, as well as some bondholders, will “not be protected” by the actions,” the agencies' statement noted.
It was reported because of a shortage of money supply some large depositors removed their holdings in the bank. It's also important to note in 2020 the requirement of a bank to have a certain amount in reserve was removed and not reinstated. This allowed banks to operate on a much thinner cash reserve.
The “California Insider reported that that Governor Newsom lobbied for a bailout which is a conflict of interest since he had holdings in the bank.”
“Reports link Newsom to the bank through personal accounts, three wineries, and his wife's charity.
California law bans officials from influencing decisions in which they have “a financial interest.”
It's also important to note about 93 percent of the depositors were Silicon Valley Tech CEOs and managers who undoubtedly were heavy contributors to Democratic Legislators campaigns. Some large health care companies had large deposits in SVB which could affect your health care premiums.
The Government then made a statement they would guarantee depositors funds to the tune of $150 billion in uninsured deposits!
The normal FDIC guarantees $250,000 to protect investors in a bank collapse. Now the government is going to bail out these people with far more in their accounts at the expense of all of us. This insane move encourages investors to take large risks without fear of repercussions. Oh! Don't worry honey the taxpayers with cover us if we're wrong!
Here's how it works. The government will print money to cover what it doesn't have. We have covered this in past verticals. This dilutes the money pool. Think, the cereal company selling a smaller box for the same price. Whenever you print money to cover what you don't have it causes inflation. This is where all the little people get hurt. Intel CEO gets his $1.5 million back and you pay one more dollar for a carton of eggs.
There's a process that's used to help pay for this (NON Bailout). All other banks will be assessed a fee. Unfortunately, that fee is passed on to the consumer in the form of higher interest rates or lower interest on deposits. It's a tax disguised as a small fee.
As long as we're talking taxes, look at your phone bill, your utility bills, the gas pump, items you buy such as duct tape, Brillo pads and other non grocery items. It's all taxed with you having no say. Sell you home to avoid property taxes and you will pay higher rent to the homeowner who does. Live in an RV. Personal property taxes apply.
As long as I'm ranting about managing other people's money, here is a personal experience. I served four years in the military, had a few meaningless jobs, then was hired by the FAA. After a few years working for government, they informed us if we didn't pay back the social security that wasn't taken while serving in the military it would affect my retirement. After working 30 years for the FAA I retired and took a contract position managing a small control tower in Orange County. Some years later when I qualified for social security, I was informed since I had a federal retirement, my social security would be by about 80 percent. Never mind I paid the money in and was entitled to my retirement from other work. This is called a Windfall Elimination Penalty. My question is why is work done and fees paid qualify as a Windfall!
WASHINGTON — A little-noticed rule change made quietly by Democrats in the final days of their majority last year could give House members a long-delayed increase in compensation, allowing them to be reimbursed for the cost of lodging, food and travel while they're on official business in Washington.
For the past dozen years, House members have declined to take a cost-of-living increase in the annual spending bills, fearful of a political backlash if they were seen to give themselves a raise. But the provision, tucked into internal rules that typically receive little attention from the public and without any open debate on Capitol Hill, could amount to a subsidy of about $34,000 per member this year, according to an estimate based on current government reimbursement rates. That would be a substantial increase for lawmakers who spend weeks on end in the nation’s capital, where living costs are among the highest in the United States.
The new rule, proposed by Democrats on the House Administration Committee, was approved with no objection in December, but rank-and-file members were not informed widely about it until recently. In an email sent by the chief administrative officer of the House, which was obtained by The New York Times and reported earlier by Bloomberg News,congressional offices were advised not to submit reimbursement requests for rental and housing costs until the committee issued additional guidance.
Representative Zoe Lofgren, the California Democrat who led the Administration Committee when the change was made, didn't respond to requests for comment about it on Thursday, nor did four other Democratic members who served on the panel.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller, Manager/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.