By the time you read this, Christmas will have come and gone. Hopefully the spirit of Christmas will be with you and all those around you for the whole year. It's not about giving and receiving, it's not about Dinners, Trees, and Stockings. It's about the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ!!
For those of you who don't believe that Jesus was born to the Virgin Mary, Died on the Cross to save us for our sins, then rose to appear and ascend to Heaven — there were witnesses and they documented their experience. Every time I think about it I get a warm feeling inside.
So here's my gift to you. Young, Old, Dem, Rep, Black, White, Brown, Yellow, no politics this week. Just a wish everybody comes together with understanding, fellowship, forgiveness, and thoughtfulness for the new year. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year !!
Bill White is a retired air traffic controller/commercial pilot who lives in Springville.