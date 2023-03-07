First a shout out to Jamie D at Applebee's Bar and Grill. We, a party of nine, went to lunch Thursday March 2 and had to wait a bit to be seated. This wasn't an inconvenience as the entire party hadn't arrived. They had to move some tables around to put us all together which they did. Enter Jamie. She announced before asking us for our drink orders because of a couple of employees calling in sick, she was a solo act for the entire restaurant. All nine people were served quickly, professionally, and correctly. She was also extremely cordial and never complained about the burden put on her that day. Jamie needs a raise!!
There has been a slogan used by all politicians lately which makes sense until examined closely. It's “Follow the Science.” Since this will determine what policies, laws, are recommended by our legislators, we need to pay close attention. Can you change science? No, but you can bend it or eliminate parts of it to help you sell your idea. Here's what I found. The Centers for Disease Control is the nation’s leading science-based, data-driven, service organization that protects the public’s health.
The CDC's Mission states “CDC works 24/7 to protect America from health, safety and security threats, both foreign and in the U.S. Whether diseases start at home or abroad, are chronic or acute, curable or preventable, human error or deliberate attack, CDC fights disease and supports communities and citizens to do the same.
CDC increases the health security of our nation. As the nation’s health protection agency, CDC saves lives and protects people from health threats. To accomplish our mission, CDC conducts critical science and provides health information that protects our nation against expensive and dangerous health threats, and responds when these arise.”
Emails show CDC removed Defensive Gun Use Stats after Gun-Control Advocates pressured officials in a private meeting.
The lobbying campaign spanned months and culminated with a private meeting between CDC officials and three advocates last summer. A collection of emails obtained by “The Reload” show introductions from the White House and Senator Dick Durbin's office helped the advocates reach top officials at the agency after their initial attempt to reach out went unanswered. The advocates focused their complaints on the CDC's description of its review of studies that estimated defensive gun uses (DGU) happen between 60,000 and 2.5 million times per year in the United States — attacking criminologist Gary Kleck's work establishing the top end of the range.
It's no secret 2nd Amendment Rights have been under attack recently. Public sentiment can be obtained for this movement by removing any argument against it. CDC's website published the Defensive Gun Use stats up until these Gun Control advocates pressured the CDC to change their description of Defensive Gun Use. The CDC has used the following verbiage “Although definitions of defensive gun use vary, it is generally defined as the use of a firearm to protect and defend one's self, family, others, and/or property against crime or victimization..The report Priorities for Research to Reduce the Threat of Firearm-Related Violence indicates a range of 60,000 to 2.5 million defensive gun uses each year”. Once the Gun Control Advocates were put in touch with the CDC through the White House the CDC began receiving non-stop requests to change the wording on their website addressing DGU. The Website was finally changed to “Given the wide variability in estimates, additional research is necessary to understand defensive gun use prevalence.”
A little history in 1994 there was a study of incidents of defensive gun use. It was never published. In 1995 Dr. Gary Kleck conducted a survey and concluded 2.5 million incidents occurred. In 1997 the CDC conducted their own study of Gun Use. Strangely CDC never published their study. Dr. Kleck stated “another factor, however, might also have played a role in the decision of CDC personnel to not report the findings is the CDC's own surveys to generate high estimates of DGU prevalence was clearly not helpful to efforts to enact stricter controls over firearms since it implies that some such measures might disarm people who otherwise would have been able to use a gun for self-protection.”
A former Director of CDC, Dr. Rosenberg was quoted during his tenure to have said “We need to revolutionize the way we look at guns, like what we did with cigarettes. It used to be that smoking was a glamour symbol, cool, sexy, macho. Now it is dirty, deadly and banned.” Now this sounds like the director wasn't objective in his assessment. Instead it sounds like he had an agenda to remove guns from the public.
There was another report in 2013 commissioned by President Obama that stated in part “Almost all national survey estimates indicate that defensive gun use by victims are at least as common as offensive uses by criminals, with estimates of annual uses ranging from about 500,000 to more than 3 million... The estimate of 3 million defensive uses per year is based on an extrapolation from a small number of responses taken from more than 10 national surveys.”
There's a website called Gun Violence Archive. They track gun violence from all sources across the country. Their research says there are only about 12,000 incidents of DGU per use. When questioned why the number is so low they suggested just displaying a firearm or informing the intruder you're armed wasn't counted.
Summarizing: It's clear Gun Control advocates are using Executive Level legislators to pressure the CDC to hide facts about defensive gun use. It's clear their motive is to suppress public opinion about the 2nd Amendment.
This is important: If you pass legislation to limit gun ownership and the right to bear arms, you're only restricting law abiding citizens. The criminals, deranged, and cartels won't abide by these laws. You have just placed the public at greater risk to gun violence. That doesn't agree with the CDC's mission statement.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller'Manager/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.