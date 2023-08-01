CNN reports, California has spent a stunning $17.5 billion trying to combat homelessness over just four years. But, in the same time frame, from 2018 to 2022, the state’s homeless population actually grew. Half of all Americans living outside on the streets, federal data shows, live in California.
Across the country, homelessness is on the rise. But California is adding more homeless people every year than any other state. More than 170,000 unhoused people now live here.
California Matters website Guest Columnists Kerry Jackson, a fellow with the Center for California Reform at the Pacific Research Institute and Wayne Winegarden, a senior fellow in business and economics at the Pacific Research Institute provided the following insight.
California put aside $7.2 billion to address homelessnessin the 2021-22 state budget. Last year, there were an estimated 172,000 homeless statewide, which equates to spending nearly $42,000 per homeless person.
Spending of this magnitude — which only accounts for state money — is sufficient if it were applied effectively. Theworsening crisisindicates something is off with how the state spends its resources.
This perspective is important in light of a comprehensive homeless surveyby UC San Francisco. Many of itsfindingsare enlightening, but too many of its suggestions call for more spending.
It strains credulity to believe spending $42,000 per person is insufficient, but if bumped up to $45,000, all will be OK. California doesn't have the worst-in-the-nation homeless crisis because it spends too little.
Continued calls for more government subsidies supporting the state’s ineffective housing-first approach will waste money while failing to alleviate the emergency.
The survey confirms some things we already know, such as most of the homeless in California (78 percent) are unsheltered. It also provides essential information to help sustainably address homelessness, such as the pivotal role housing affordability plays in driving the problem.
Solutions require policymakers to leverage all we have learned to adopt a more innovative structure for addressing the grim conditions.
The UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiativedoes recommend some innovative policies. Gov. Gavin Newsom hasalso sought to create homelessness courts. While neither a perfect nor sweeping solution, a court system ordering treatment programs for homeless people could make a difference.
If the effort has the necessary scope and force, it can help move homeless people suffering from mental illness and addiction into a setting of care rather than the current invisible asylum of “the street, the jail,and the emergency room.”
Other suggestions merely throw money at the current ineffective government-run programs, a poor strategy bound to fail. Instead, California should fund well-run and fully accountable private sector groups that help homeless people gain control, address any issues and then become self-sufficient. The “California Way” bias has blinded lawmakers from successful initiatives in other statesand tailoring them to West Coast needs. Partnerships and nonprofits in Virginia, Tennessee and elsewhere have shown they can sustainably address homelessness through novel methods, flexibility and personalization.
Another flaw is government’s focus on “controlling the cost of housing” rather than removing disincentives driving the housing shortage. As rising inflation reminds us, you don’t lower the cost of anything by throwing money at people. We need to incentivize more housing supply by lowering costs and construction time through deregulation and avoiding harmful policies like rent controlthat worsen housing unaffordability.
The richest target for deregulation is also the state’s most firmly entrenched law: the California Environmental Quality Act. While well-intended when enacted in 1970, it has become a destructive force derailing “the possibility of homeownership” among the “hardworking members of Latino, Black and other minority communities,” says Jennifer Hernandez, an environmental and land-use lawyer who has documented CEQA’s long list of litigation abuses.
Both Newsom and before him Gov. Jerry Brown have publicly supported CEQA reform, which is a start. A better plan would be a legislative initiative to repeal and replace.
Concerns that dismantling CEQA would invite environmental mayhem are overblown. Fresh legislation relying on the volumes of knowledge gained in protecting the environment since CEQA became law, and including provisions that would prevent it from becoming another tool for abuse should not be beyond the abilities of lawmakers.
Spending $42,000 a year per homeless person is wheel-spinning on a grand scale. It shows a lack of reflection and a poverty of ideas. The progressive policy framework has made no progress on homelessness. It shouldn’t be too much to ask lawmakers to rethink their premises.
Is Joe Biden a viable candidate?? Absolutely NOT!
First dispel the rumor he stated twe had cured cancer. That was misinformation spread by the right. However the President has fallen and stumbled so many times and made so many mistakes even while using the teleprompter he's past the point of leading his dog much less the country. Forget FDR was able to overcome his disabilities and lead during his tenure. I have no idea why the Dems insist he's still running. Maybe his candidacy has an effect on fund raising. Maybe they haven't figured out how to keep Kamala out of the picture since she's not electable. Meanwhile the GOP has a problem with Trump. As stated before his close following will not be enough to get him the votes. His only prayer is the Independents dilute the polls with enough unelectable candidates that Trump sneaks in as he did before. DeSantis self destructed with his grandstanding sending illegals to Washington and his feud with Disney. I'm not saying Disney and some of the ungodly school boards didn't need a kick in the butt, but it will cost him. So what will happen? Dems predict Victory. GOP predicts revival. Independents roll the dice? If you really want to know what the future holds. Read the Book of Revelations.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.