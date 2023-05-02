I just love it when some, with an agenda, try to indoctrinate us with their self claimed intelligence and understanding of the founding fathers motives. Hogwash!! The only person who understood our founding fathers was Will Rogers. “The short memories of the American voter is what keeps politicians in office.” I just finished reading a column in The Recorder that smells like another attempt to convert us all to blind sheep following the promise of a chicken in every pot. (credit Fidel Castro)
First, lets look at the Electoral Collage.
The Electoral College consists of 538 electors. A majority of 270 electoral votes is required to elect the President. Your State has the same number of electors as it does Members in its Congressional delegation: one for each Member in the House of Representatives plus two Senators.
The District of Columbia is allocated 3 electors and treated like a State for purposes of the Electoral College under the 23rd Amendment of the Constitution. For this reason, in the following discussion, the word “State” also refers to the District of Columbia and “Governor” to the Mayor of the District of Columbia. So, what I'm reading from his column is it's OK to have this system of elected representatives in Congress, but not in the Electoral Collage. The system is designed to keep the states with more population from overpowering those with less and to keep those states with small population such as Rhode Island from dictating to New York what they should or should not do.
I don't like repeating myself but in a previous column I wrote about Voting. An uneducated vote is far worse than no vote. Lets say a “Community Organizer” gathers people to meetings and tells them stories about what his candidate can do for them. Some stories are true and some not. Most all of them go to the polls and vote for this one person's ideas. That's about a close as you can come to voting more than once. Let's say we open the borders, let everyone in and give them the right to vote. They will vote for who opened the borders. Never mind the country's dollar is worthless and fentanyl is killing millions. I've said it and I will say it again. There should be a voter ID. To obtain it you would have pass a test. The test would cover basics of our government, simple math, and basic economy. If you can't pass this test the government would offer free classes so you could. This would allow every citizen an equal chance to obtain the voter ID. Of course there would be controls to prevent some of our lower element from getting their cards. We still have bigots and idiots who would try to corrupt the system. You need ID to buy alcohol, get on an airplane, cash a check, buy a gun, collect Social Security, get a job (I9) and open a checking/savings account. But if you demand an ID to vote, you're a racist!!
My fellow columnist seems to think without a formal education, you're not able to think or fact check. Lets not forget an education, degree, or course of studies only gives what you take from it. I doubt if a degree in Art History would qualify as as asset in the voting booth. Then there's the argument or Education or Indoctrination. If all of your professors never produced anything of material value what can they teach you except something they have read or watched. If all their personal experience is limited to Socialist Teachings, that's what you will get. I have covered this subject in past articles. The ratio of leftest educators over conservative is enormous. I have a lot of directed studies in management. When the engine quit on the aircraft I was flying, I don't recall any of this helping put the aircraft and my passenger on the ground safely. Nope, it was all math, physics, and staying calm to make intelligent decisions under stress that kept us alive that day.
What you need in that voting booth is a basic knowledge of government (see above), the record of those who are trying to get your vote. The ability to think for yourself, and a great deal of common sense. I once knew a women who switched to Republican because of President Clinton's indiscretions. If you're going to change parties, this is the wrong reason. I would not have voted for him to lead my prayer group but would not have let that affect my opinion of his ability to lead the country.
In closing, I repeat. You're guaranteed the right to Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness. The key word here is Pursuit. Your happiness isn't guaranteed. It's up to you.
Oh....use your turn signals!!
