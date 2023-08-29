Don’t tread on me began on what’s known as the Gadsden flag, which features a rattlesnake coiled above the expression on a yellow background. The flag was first flown on a warship in 1775 as a battle cry for American independence from British rule. It’s credited to Christopher Gadsden, a soldier and politician from South Carolina.
The snake was an established symbol for America at the time. Benjamin Franklin notably used it, saying the rattlesnake never backed down when provoked, which captured “the temper and conduct of America.”
The treadin Gadsden’s defiant phrase, don’t tread on me, means “to step, walk, or trample so as to press, crush, or injure something.” And so, with its tongue flicked, fangs out, and body coiled in defense, the rattlesnake (and motto) warns: “If you dare put your foot down on me, I will strike.”
In the 2010s, don’t tread on me — and the broader symbolism of Gadsden flag — became increasingly politicized. It was adopted by conservative and libertarian groups, including the Tea Party in 2009 in their platform for small government and lower taxes.
My reason for this topic was sparked by this statement made in a letter to the editor. It follows; “The people who espouse to being “Christian” don't teach or show respect, mercy or compassion to their fellow human beings” It didn't say some Christians, or a few Christians. It said “the people who espouse to be Christian”
I have been pushed, shamed, lied to, and trampled on enough!! I'm not going to lower myself to this level and strike out at this person. But I must say with as much emphasis as I can that “Christian People are taught to love everyone!! We're taught to let God do the judging. We know what's right by the Holy Bible and will shout out when we see wrong. But God will do the punishing on judgment day. The pendulum has swung far enough to the left. It's coming back and we're pushing it.
Yes I'm that guy on the corner with the sign that says “the end is coming.” Don't ignore it. Prepare for it! Be glad for it if you have accepted Christ as your savior.
Glad I got that off my chest. Here's a couple of things you should know if you haven't been following the news.
The U.S. government is silently selling off unused parts of the “Wall” at pennies on the dollar. Their can be only one reason, and that's to make it too expensive to continue to build or repair that wall. I remember the gaff from our press secretary when she announced sometime back the Biden administration is spending X billions to complete gaps in the wall that the previous administration caused. Remember when Governor Schwarzenegger built a brand new gas chamber to comply with safety standards and make the act more humane? In Jan. 2022 Governor Newsom announced this facility will be dismantled within two years.
In other news:Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom warned Monday President Biden's plan to reverse former President Donald Trump's border policies could "break" his state.
The Biden administration is planning to lift the Trump-era Title 42 policy, which allows police and border officers to expedite the expulsion of illegal immigrants.
Newsom, speaking to ABC News on Monday, said, "The fact is, what we’ve got right now is not working and is about to break in a post-42 world unless we take some responsibility and ownership."
Some Good news: In January of 2022 the Governor halted his $1 billion program to fight homelessness because it wasn't working. On the bright side, he's trying to convert vacant and or unused government buildings to shelter and house the homeless because it's not working. It looks like he finally gets it that short term fixes only use up funds and doesn't solve the long term problem. We in the small cities should look into this as a solution. Way back in the late 90s malls were starting to lose their glamour. It was thought the upper floors could be converted into condominiums while keeping the lower floors for shops and food services. Great Idea. I wonder what happened.
A Trump employee who monitored security cameras at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate abruptly retracted his earlier grand jury testimony and implicated Trump and others in obstruction of justice just after switching from an attorney paid for by a Trump political action committee to a lawyer from the federal defender’s office in Washington, prosecutors said in a court filing Tuesday.
The aide — described as “Trump Employee 4” in public court filings but identified elsewhere as Yuscil Taveras — held the title of director of information technology at Mar-a-Lago. He initially testified to a grand jury in Washington, D.C., he was unaware of any effort to erase the videos, but after getting the new attorney “immediately … retracted his prior false testimony” and detailed the alleged effort to tamper with evidence related to the investigation of the handling of classified information stored at Trump’s Florida home.
Hopefully this will encourage the GOP to sideline Trump and look for a viable, electable candidate to replace him. According to some sources, Vivek Ramaswamy, the man who never ran for public office - and didn't even vote for a president from 2004 to 2020 - simply dominated the Republican debate. Larry Elder, a Southern California Political Commentator, wasn't invited to the debate and has filed a lawsuit against the GOP.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.