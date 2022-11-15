If you haven't heard, there's a shortage of diesel fuel. Last week, the Energy Information Administration, EIA, reportedthat distillate inventories were at their lowest levels since 2008. The government states we have a 25 day supply. Now that doesn't mean we will run out in 25 days. That means if all production is halted we will run out in 25 days. If production is just reduced because a refinery needs maintenance or is damaged by fire or weather the 25 days will be reduced and we will eventually run out. This problem isn't limited to the U.S. The shortage is world wide. If you don't think you don't have a need for diesel — if you eat, the farmer who harvests your food and the truck that brings it to the store use diesel. The clothes you wear were transported to the store with diesel. When the sun goes down, your electricity is produced by coal and diesel. Most backup generators run on diesel. We in the Southwest are less dependent on diesel than those in other parts of the country which depend on diesel for heat but we will see price spikes on all consumer goods and people won't be able to heat their homes.
How did we get in this fix?
The diesel supply is 20 percent below the 5 year average. The last time we had this amount was 1951 and because the usage was far less, we had 102 days of supply. We also have a skyrocketing price in a fragile economy. Interesting fact in the Northeast the price at the truck stop is $6 verses $4 in the Midwest. The reason I bring this up is Diesel moves the World! Some would have you believe it's all Putin's fault but that's not all true. Not realizing the possible effects we banned all imports from Russia which included lots of oil. Other countries imposed sanctions. Our exporting demands of oil increased. Bottom line here is that we are short of supply and still exporting oil.
Even if we have the oil, we don't have the ability to refine it in quantities that meet demand. Some of our refineries are almost 100 years old. Most of the online refineries are located on or near the Gulf Coast placing them at risk for hurricane damage. All refineries need maintenance. The estimate to bring a Louisiana refinery back online after hurricane damage is $1 billion. Six refineries have been closed and one more is scheduled. (This closure is to modify the plant to comply with the Biden administration's clean energy goals). No new refineries are planned. (Why would an oil company want to repair or build a plant that produces a product that the current administration has stated they want to eliminate). There's no incentive to invest in fossil fuel. The government is discouraging any effort to increase production and now they want to tax profits over a certain amount.
Some short term fixes include importing diesel fuel from other countries. (two shipments have already been documented). You can bet this fuel won't be $3 at the pump.
Most gas stations make about 2 cents per gallon. California charges nearly $1 per gallon tax. Gas stations also pay an excise tax to the federal government. In 2013, the federal tax rate stood at 18.4 cents per gallon, or 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel — a figure that has remained unchanged since 1993.
There are 42 gallons of oil in a barrel. Today's price per barrel is 86.78. The cost of refining a barrel at an efficient refinery is about $3-$4 per barrel. Cost at an inefficient refinery is about $10-$12 per barrel. Before paying its bills the oil company cost per gallon is about $2.20. Add to this the cost of operating the plant, paying employees, taxes, etc and the profit is much less. I'm not going to defend the outrageous salaries of some upper level management, but you might be surprised at the level of profit.
Exxon's net income for the 12 months ending March 31, 2021 was $-19.100 billion, a 267.84 percent decline year-over-year. That's a lot of net profit. But that's represents supplying the world with lots of gas and diesel.
How do we fix it?
We can't. We're in for an economic hell storm. We can't, and the current administration, won't do what it takes to increase the supply chain. Instead they will tax the oil companies who will pass the increase in operating to you and I. Prepare for a big recession. Prepare for $8 a gallon gas and diesel. Prepare for a big increase in consumer goods. Get these people out of office that don't understand economics and instituting programs with no way to pay for them.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.