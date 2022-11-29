As I write this on Thanksgiving morning I'm obliged to consider all the blessings I have had this and years past.
I'm thankful:
That I was born in a great country and have not had to suffer from the wages of war on American soil.
That I was given solid genes by God and my parents to grow strong and except for a couple of bouts of cancer, disease free.
That I was adopted and raised by caring grandparents who instilled solid values and encouraged me to seek knowledge and skills, work hard, and help others.
That growing up in the barrio, I have never had to go without food or shelter.
That my service in the military taught me life lessons, commitment to my country, and provided me with skills that would support me and my family for life.
That the love of my life said yes to the big question, raised my children, and supported me in my efforts to succeed.
That my children made good choices and are self sufficient citizens who are followers of Christ and raising my grandchildren in the Christian way.
That there has been little rain in my life and that I have had the opportunity to give back.
That the Lord has given me talent that I might contribute to my church and other non profit organizations.
That my family and those who I associate with see through my faults and rough edges to find the person I strive to be.
As we approach the special celebration of Jesus's Birthday I would like to encourage everybody to keep in mind what Christmas is all about. It's not the gifts although they certainly raise the spirit of the recipient. It's not the parties even though it's good to celebrate. It's not the football games, although I'm a big fan. IT'S THE BIRTH OF JESUS CHRIST who died on the cross to give us everlasting life!!!
Here are some suggestions to help you remember.
When you send that email, card, or text use the word Christmas not Xmas. When you take Christ out of Christmas it's just not the same.
When you go to the store, buy an extra sandwich and bottled drink so when you walk outside and see that man or women with all their belongings in the shopping cart you can give them a meal. I have a couple of friends who have been down on their luck for a few years. I call every Thanksgiving and make arrangements for a local restaurant to deliver a Thanksgiving meal. You can't believe the good feeling I get from this small gesture. When you have a disagreement with a friend or relative instead of elevating the argument, suggest you just agree to disagree.
Do you want change the world, save mankind, make a difference? Use your turn signals.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.