I was appalled to learn Republicans voted against the PACT measure (increased medical care for veterans) delaying its passage. Then 11 voted no again when it finally passed. I'm a veteran and know for a fact we need to do more for those who gave years of their life to protect this country. I was fortunate to leave after four years with only a couple of sports related injuries. There were thousands who came back with some life altering damage and some who didn't come back.
Pondering over this I did some research on charities. Years ago I learned all charities aren't as charitable as you might think. Some give a high ratio of their income (your dollar) and some do not. One way of hiding this is in reporting operating expenses. I had a neighbor who was sent as a relief worker to Mississippi to help after a hurricane. She requested to stay at a medium priced motel and was told she had to stay at a five star hotel because of policy. A relative, who owned a helicopter, and I volunteered to serve as aircraft and crew at another hurricane about 15 years ago and was told by FEMA they already had enough paid help. It seems charity has become a big business.
I attend a local church with a small congregation. Except for the pastor's salary, groundskeeper, and the utility bills, I believe every dollar goes to the needy. I used to attend a larger church in town. This church had more paid staff, regional staff, and a national organization. I sure the income was split thinner to the needy.
I've always believed the government shouldn't be the one to take your money and support those who don't or can't support themselves. However the church and other charities have become more self supporting and giving if there's anything left. I do believe if you take all social programs away from the government and return money to the taxpayers it would help boost the income for the charitable organizations. That said, here are the salaries of some of the largest charities' CEOs.
World Vision, CEO salary — $408,559; percent of income to needy, 88 percent. Note: The CEO's salary is enough to feed more than 1,000 children in Africa for a year.
Red Cross, CEO salary — $709,165. Confusing they claim 90 percent relative to overhead. But they claim cost to raise funds 24 percent of every dollar raised. They also receive funds from the government.
Goodwill Industries, CEO salary, $717,000. Goodwill Industries provides jobs and job training to individuals who could or would not be employed otherwise. They take donations repair and clean merchandise and sell it for profit.
American Cancer Society, CEO salary — $1, 091,029. Percent of income to needy, 81 percent.
The government limits the amount of donations to charity you can deduct from your taxes. Usually about the amount of your adjusted gross income (income minus deductions). That means if your AGI is 40k and you donate 60k in that tax year you you can only deduct 40K. So if you're dying and have no heirs the government will get a bigger share. I plan to establish a trust so my cat will have care after I go.
Presidents have been known to donate their entire salary to charity.
George Washington, over his lifetime, quietly supported many charities, giving large sums for the care of orphans, people living in poverty, and prisoners. Washington even delivered Thanksgiving dinners and surplus food from the presidential mansion to feed people in a nearby prison. In his private life, Washington paid for the education of his friends’ children and donated to many educational institutions. Washington made his most lasting gift three years before his death, when he gave 100 shares of stock to what's now Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va. His contribution was the equivalent of $20 million today. By one estimate, a little more than $11 of every current student’s tuition is underwritten by the generosity of George Washington.
Our 32nd president, Franklin D. Roosevelt, proved the strongest reason to give is often personal. In 1921, at age 39, Roosevelt contracted polio and lost the use of his legs. Polio at the time afflicted many American children every summer. Those who survived the virus usually suffered from debilitating paralysis into their adult lives. In 1926, Roosevelt founded the Georgia Warm Springs Foundation, a treatment center at the site of some therapeutic hot springs, and later launched the National Foundation for Infant Paralysis, with a mission to fund research for a polio vaccine. As the polio epidemic worsened during the Great Depression,President Roosevelt asked the public for help with funding, an appeal that inadvertently coined “the March of Dimes” and ultimately funded Dr. Jonas Salk’s successful work in developing a polio vaccine. Today, the March of Dimes lives on as a nonprofit with a mission to improve the health of mothers and babies by preventing birth defects, premature birth, and infant mortality.
Our 39th president, Jimmy Carter may have served just one term in the White House, but his commitment to social justice and basic human rights is a legacy that will benefit generations of Americans. Among their many charitable efforts over the decades, Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, are probably best known for their longstanding hands-on work building quality affordable housing with Habitat for Humanity. Since their first project with the nonprofit in 1984, the Carters have worked with more than 92,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build and renovate nearly 4,000 homes for families in need.
Former Presidents John F. Kennedy and Herbert Hoover, both wealthy before they took office, donated all their earnings. Obama donated more than $1M during his presidency, his presidential salary, and $1.4M of his Nobel Peace Prize winnings that were divided between 10 different charity organizations.
Donald Trump donated all his earnings.
Bill White is a retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.