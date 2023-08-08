I have only read a few good books since I left home for service in the United States Air Force. Most have been biographies. Don't like fiction because it reminds me of some political platforms. Don't like love stories because most of it is fiction. I have had to read so many accident reports, preduty briefings, job applications, and other work related material, I just get turned off. I do relish reading sports stories, accomplishments of others who worked hard for their reward. Winston Churchill once stated “Man's failures are printed on the front page. His accomplishments in the sports section.” The last few years I have been preoccupied with political junk. I say junk because if it walks like a duck...... you get it.
Politician: Websters Dictionary
a person experienced in the art or science of government
especially : one actively engaged in conducting the business of a government
b : a person engaged in party politics as a profession
c :often disparaging: a person primarily interested in political office for selfish or other narrow usually short-sighted reasons
Politicians rarely tell the whole truth. They tend to tell the crowd what they want to hear.
Statesman: Websters Dictionary
a :one versed in the principles or art of government
especially: one actively engaged in conducting the business of a government or in shaping its policies.
B :a wise, skillful, and respected political leader
Statesmen tell less lies but still tend to steer away from subjects that are harmful to their goal of winning the election.
Now if you really want to hear some whoppers read the opinion section of any publication. Great cartoon appeared in the net this morning. Husband reading the local paper complains it's half the size it used to be. The wife responds “ that is because they only print one side of the story now.”
Today's Book report is on an article in this paper written by a columnist who has a degree in economics but does not have a clear grasp of the laws of supply and demand. His remarks support social programs which cost billions without any clear funding source and have proven to have no effect on the problem.
Last week's column claimed we might be heading to a real civil war. The country is being divided so severally that we might actually start shooting at each other. This would be a sad state of affairs. We leaned (or should have learned) from the last civil war the long lasting devastation both moral and material was surreal. It's humorous but not, One side has 30 billion bullets and the other doesn't know which bathroom to use.
Let's get serious, We need to stop all the nonsense and figure what's really good for the country. We need to cut red tape and get companies producing consumer goods and put people back to work. Not by creating meaningless government jobs but jobs that produce something. We need to put a strangle hold on labor unions unless there's a real danger to the workplace not just because the employee wants more money for the same work.
Our left leaning author claims the Biden Family was unfairly targeted by the right for political gain and that the accusations were made up. It's become clean that the accusations were correct and the Father and Son were involved. Last week's Testimony was damaging.
According to Daily Mail: Weeks before his gig at Burisma Hunter told his then-business partner to purchase a burner phone 3 days before a meeting was set up with VP Joe Biden at the White House. Who buys a burner phone?
As an Independent, I have to note Trump and his administration has been indited and will probably be found guilty of serious crimes.
I have to agree with the author all lies are perpetuated to help win the election. I also have to agree the voters must be educate themselves or their vote could be harmful. This is where I have to depart from his thought train. Political education should not be from a community activist, organizer, one sided publication. When you vote, know there's more than one side. There are several political parties. You should read and study the platforms of each. I hate to repeat myself but the GOP will push for less government, less regulation, more freedom. I love this, but we need to curb the greed, restrict salaries at the top level, forbid stock and bond trading by legislators, and give law enforcement back the tools they need to keep us safe.
The liberals have to allow God back in the Schools, change the immigration laws that allow every child born in the U.S. to illegal parents to be a citizen. (The only purpose is to pad the count of liberal voters), stop promoting sexual perversion. Restore parents' rights to protect their children.
Side Notes: Recently drove from Lake Tahoe to Porterville. Amazing!! Quite a few people were using their turn signals. Some think changing lanes doesn't require a signal. There was the standard few that think because they drive a 15in lifted F250 with off road tires they can do just about anything they want including driving in the emergency lane. Quite a few 18 wheelers hanging out in the second lane because they want to pass the other 18 wheeler doing 56 in the slow lane. Note to CHP and local LE. It's 106 degrees outside and people are throwing cigarettes and matches out the window. Touched on this before. It takes 8 to 12 repetitions to form a habit which can be executed without thinking. If this person drives in the mountains it's a prescription for a big FIRE!! Get that ticket book out and save a few million acres of trees.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.