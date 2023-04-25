“We're from the government and we're here to help.” Famous words from President Ronald Reagan.
I worked for the government for 40 years if you count my military service. I also worked few small jobs prior to my military service and four years as a government contract employee. I paid Social Security taxes during this non government employment. My Social Security payments were greatly reduced because of a clause called the Windfall Elimination Penalty. Because I have a government pension, I lose most of the income from Social Security. I have a hard time accepting the fact that working as an Air Traffic Controller at LAX is a windfall. I paid into the system like everyone else. This is just another way to cut expenses taking money from some who earned it and giving it to someone else.
Read in the Opinion section last week families so the students could participate in a field trip to Washington D.C. and New York City. This cost the families about $3000 per student and chaperone. Now they're planning to spend $100,000 to send a group of students at no cost to families for the same trip. My research showed the trip will be funded by The California Department of Education and the Tulare County Department of Education. We should not criticize the Porterville School District for taking advantage of a program they don't have to pay for, but I have a problem with the state and county using our tax dollars for a single class of students. Do the students deserve to make this trip? Absolutely. But since all our tax dollars are used to pay for the trip, all the other kids deserve the free ride.
Years ago they created a national holiday to honor Dr Martin Luther King. Great move for a well deserved American pastor. Here's how they paid for it. In the Federal workplace you're paid an annual salary. The pay structure is defined by General Service (GS) grades. Lower GS grades are reserved for entry level employees and low skilled jobs. Example: A new employee who works for the FBI would start at a low level GS 6 or 7 and progress to there full performance level grade. Probably GS 12 or 13 for a field officer. (I didn't research the exact levels). A secretary might start at the GS 2 or 3 level and remain there unless promoted to a higher job with higher skill level requirements. Each GS level has steps with increased pay. The first steps are every year. After a few steps the interval is increased to two years. The highest step is 10. Back to basic pay. Each employee's salary was divided by 2,000 hours to compute their hourly pay. To bankroll the new holiday they changed the formula from 2,000 hours to 2008 hours, adding the extra days pay for the holiday. So your pay was reduced to fund this new holiday. The part that irritated me was they made this change one year before actually implementing the new holiday.
My property was damaged by the flooding. I'm eternally grateful the damage was limited to the land surrounding my home and the flood waters never entered my house. Within 2 inches and scary but never came in. I filled out an online form out to notify FEMA of the damage. FEMA sent an adjuster out within 3 days. IMPRESSIVE, but I should have seen it through. The adjuster was professional and to my surprise he didn't try to reduce any damage or blame anything but the flood waters for the damage. He even made a determination there was flood waters under the house without actually going into the crawl space to inspect. The damage assessment was just short of $,000. Within 2 days I receiver an email to sign on to FEMA's web site for more information. Wow! They approved the entire amount!! Wait for it.........at the bottom of the page they said if I used any of the funds. I would be required to carry FEMA flood insurance for as long as I owned the property. I researched the cost of flood insurance and the quote was $2,000 per year. Even if you were a victim of the “new math” in the school system you can see after one and half years I would be contributing $2,000 a year to the government. I am in my late 70s and would probably sell the house within 5 years. So if I used the $3,000 offered I would spend $10,000 to repair $3,000 damage. They sent me a check within a couple of days. As soon as I can find a way to send it back with a receipt, I will.
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.