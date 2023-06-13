(Editor's note: This is the second part of a two-part series on a recent address given by President Biden)
WAGE GROWTH
Biden said, “Wages are up, and they’re growing faster than inflation. Over the past six months, inflation has gone down every month and, God willing, will continue to do that.”
Facts First: Biden’s claim that wages are up and growing faster than inflation is true if you start the calculation seven months ago; “real” wages, which take inflation into account, started rising in mid-2022 as inflation slowed. (Biden is right that inflation has declined, on an annual basis, every month for the last six months). However, real wages are lower today than they were both a full year ago and at the beginning of Biden’s presidency in January 2021. That’s because inflation was so high in 2021 and the beginning of 2022.
There are various ways to measure real wages. Real average hourly earnings declined 1.7 percent between December 2021 and December 2022, while real average weekly earnings (which factors in the number of hours people worked) declined 3.1 percent over that period.
REPUBLICANS AND DEFICIT
Biden said he was disappointed the first bill passed by the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives “added $114 billion to the deficit.”
Facts First: Biden is correct about how the bill would affect the deficit if it became law. He accurately cited an estimate from the government’s nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The bill would eliminate more than $71 billion of the $80 billion in additional funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Biden signed into law in the Inflation Reduction Act. The Congressional Budget Office found that taking away this funding — some of which the Biden administration said will go toward increased audits of high-income individuals and large corporations — would result in a loss of nearly $186 billion in government revenue between 2023 and 2032, for a net increase to the deficit of about $114 billion.
HOUSE REPUBLICANS AND TAXES
Biden said “MAGA Republicans” in the House “want to impose a 30 percent national sales tax on everything from food, clothing, school supplies, housing, cars — a whole deal.” He said they want to do that because “they want to eliminate the income tax system.”
Facts First: This is a fair description of the Republicans’ “FairTax” bill. The bill would eliminate federal income taxes, plus the payroll tax, capital gains tax and estate tax, and replace it with a national sales tax. The bill describes a rate of 23 percent on the “gross payments” on a product or service, but when the tax rate is described in the way consumers are used to sales taxes being described, it’s actually right around 30 percent, as a pro-FairTax website acknowledges.
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE
Biden claimed the unemployment rate “is the lowest it’s been in 50 years.”
Facts First: This is true. The unemployment rate was just below 3.5 percent in December, the lowest figure since 1969.
The headline monthly rate, which is rounded to a single decimal place, was reported as 3.5 percent in December and also reported as 3.5 percent in three months of President Donald Trump’s tenure, in late 2019 and in early 2020. But if you look at more precise figures, December was indeed the lowest since 1969 – 3.47 percent – just below the figures for February 2020, January 2020 and September 2019.
UNEMPLOYMENT AMONG DEMOGRAPHIC GROUPS
Biden said that the unemployment rates for Black and Hispanic Americans are “near record lows” and the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is “the lowest ever recorded” and the “lowest ever in history.”
Facts First: Biden’s claims are accurate, though it’s worth noting that the unemployment rate for people with disabilities has only been released by the government since 2008.
The Black or African American unemployment rate was 5.7 percent in December, not far from the record low of 5.3 percent that was set in August 2019. (This data series goes back to 1972). The rate was 9.2 percent in January 2021, the month Biden became president. The Hispanic or Latino unemployment rate was 4.1 percent in December, just above the record low of 4.0 percent that was set in September 2019. (This data series goes back to 1973). The rate was 8.5 percent in January 2021.
The unemployment rate for people with disabilities was 5.0 percent in December, the lowest since the beginning of the data series in 2008. The rate was 12 percent in January 2021.
FORECLOSURES
Biden said fewer families are facing foreclosure than before the pandemic.
Facts First: Biden is correct. According to a report published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, about 28,500 people had new foreclosure notations on their credit reports in the third quarter of 2022, the most recent quarter for which data is available; that was down from about 71,420 people with new foreclosure notations in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 74,860 people in the first quarter of 2020.
Foreclosures plummeted in the second quarter of 2020 because of government moratoriums put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreclosures spiked in 2022, relative to 2020-2021 levels, after the expiration of these moratoriums, but they remained low by historical standards.
HEALTH INSURANCE COVERAGE
Biden said, “More American families have health insurance today than any time in American history.”
Facts First: Biden’s claim is accurate. An analysis provided to CNN by the Kaiser Family Foundation, which studies U.S. health care, found about 295 million U.S. residents had health insurance in 2021, the highest on record.
Author’s Note: It’s obvious to me this man can’t communicate accurate information even with the help of a teleprompter. I would not let him do my taxes, let alone make decisions at his pay grade. It’s important to note CNN brought these mistakes to light.
So what happens if he’s declared unable to continue as President. The VP is a joke. She has failed at every assignment she was given. I sincerely hope the 2024 ticket has people who are lucid and not just great looking examples of inclusion that have checked all of the boxes.
On the other side of the isle, we need to move on from Mr. “T” and get someone who can hold his/her own in a conversation with little baggage. I have always endorsed Kevin Kiley who’s a statesman but not running. Tim Scott at first glance looks like he’s electable.
Do your research before voting!!
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.