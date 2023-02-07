This is the last of the three part series on Air Traffic Control. I was blessed to have been given a career by the Air Force and FAA that supported my family and provided me with purpose and dignity. I rose from an uneducated high school graduate to the highest pay level in government service thanks to those organizations, my peers, instructors, and a lot of hard work.
This third and final article will focus on the lighter side of the job. Controllers, like fire fighters, law enforcement, and other high stress jobs has a lot of hazing, and dark humor. I have heard the fire firefighters on the airport refer to crispy critters. Law enforcement has a secret code for incidents like “flat cat” “wienie wavers” and “leg bail.” Phrases like hit a few, miss a few and I'd rather have a controlled two mile separation than a surprise two and a half are the norm. Until management cracked down, fire crackers in the elevator and bathroom stalls were common. Below are my stories of things that keep me wanting to show up for work every day.
Bill Brown was a controller in his 50s who had worked at LAX tower for years. He was a flight instructor and a good controller. Like most of us he had a large ego and like to trash talk and could take it with the best of them. Controllers have different days off and weekends were coveted. Brown had weekends off. He was working the South two runways during a busy session and had a heart attack. Down he went. The controller next to him picked up his headset and kept talking. The paramedics arrived and put him on a litter. The stairs were steep. As they started down the stairs another controller shouted “Bill, if you don't make it, can I have your days off.” The paramedics were so amused they dropped him off the litter. THERE'S MORE. At the base of the tower they got into an argument on which hospital he would be transferred to. One was just down the street, but Bill had Kaiser insurance and demanded to be taken to Carson, about 10 miles away. They ran out of gas and had to use Bill's credit card to fill the ambulance. Bill lived about 20 years past this incident. And no, the other controller didn't get his days off.
Shortly after I completed training on departure control and not yet checked out on arrivals, they decided to test my metal. There are two departures sectors. I was assigned to work combined departures which is all four LAX runways plus enroute aircraft between Burbank, Van Nuys, Long Beach, Hawthorne, Torrance and Santa Monica. It's 8 a.m. on a Monday with two crazy men in the tower throwing them across the beach as fast as they could. I'm talking so fast the aircraft had to wait for a break to get in. BOOM!! Our best practical joker taped a cherry bomb (big firecracker) to the back of my chair and set it off. I don't remember breathing for a few seconds. They had two radar controllers and two hand off men standing by getting the picture and they unplugged my headset, wheeled my chair out of the way and took over. This sounds dangerous but with everybody ready to take over the only thing in danger was my heart. After a few minutes my blood pressure returned to normal and I assessed the situation. I didn't complain and earned a huge amount of respect from my peers.
There were locker wars. You might find your locker riveted shut or bars epoxied so you couldn't get your coffee cup or lunch. Someone rigged a locker so that if you opened it, a balloon filled with talcum power would explode. Before the controller came to work the deputy chief came and put a notice in each locker. He was wearing a nice suit. The break room was on the the 13th floor. You might look out the window and see your coffee cup outside dangling from a cord from who knows where.
The story I have told most often was about requests for time checks. The tower had about eight digital clocks tuned to WWV and accurate to about ½ second but they were all set to Greenwich Mean Time (ZULU). There was a hotel across the street with a clock that was about 10 feet tall. When someone would call and request a time check, instead of converting to local time which could be different with daylight savings we would just look across the street and give them the time for the hotel clock. One day the supervisor noticed a difference in the clocks and called the hotel. Everyone in the tower can hear the conversation with the phone setup and the supervisor didn't identify himself. He was forwarded to the person responsible for the clock maintenance and told him his clock was 10 minutes slow. The man said that's impossible because every day he called the tower across the street and set it.
That's right, we had been giving him his own time for years.
I hope you learned a little, laughed a little and enjoyed the condensed version of Air Traffic Control 101.
The FAA is always looking for good men and women who can talk, listen, write and solve special problems at the same time. Unless you can take the stress, hazing, trash talk, and occasional fiery crash, DO NOT APPLY!
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.