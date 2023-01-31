Last week I wrote a brief overview of the world of Air Traffic Control. If you think it wasn't brief, google “anomalous propagation” or “tangential effect of radar returns.” Before my entry into the FAA air traffic control system there were enormous improvements in the system and air traffic facilities.
Men with flags standing at the approach end of the runway were replaced with control towers. Air traffic control centers used radar to separate aircraft rather than depend on pilot reports leaving fixes, altitude assignments, and little markers on the early flat scopes they called shrimp boats because they looked like -— little shrimp boats. Some of the bigger facilities like Los Angeles, O'Hara, Kennedy, and Dallas had radar and those plagued by fog had ground radar that showed moment on the airport. National Airspace System was put in place and flight progress strips were automatically printed out on Instrument Flights that moved through the system to help controllers keep track of the hundreds of “blips” moving on the scopes.
Throughout my career, there were many improvements which made the controller's job less stressful. Bright Radar or scopes that could be seen in daylight were installed in most towers. Automation systems were programmed to place alphanumeric data on aircraft targets that showed the controller who it was, airspeed, altitude, route of fight, weather it was an instrument flight or a VFR (Visual Flight Rules) flight. This information would be modified by the controller to let the next controller know more. Example: The radar controller could assign a runway to the flight and, when given to the tower, verbal coordination was eliminated. The larger the airport and the amount of operations determined to what extent the system and facilities were improved. A small airport with a low number of operations would get less upgrades and a large complex airport with a large number of operations would get the most. There were exceptions such as Hawthorne Airport. This field is close to Los Angeles Airport and the traffic has to stay south of the fight path of the Jet Arrivals to LAX, hence, several improvements were installed to allow the Hawthorne controllers to alert aircraft that might be straying into the Jets flight path.
This job was, and is stressful but got easier as more tools were introduced into the system. A controller would normally work five days a week, eight hour per day. Since aircraft don't stop flying on weekends or nights shift work was the norm. At a small tower that opens at 7 a.m. and closes at 11 p.m. the controller would normally work two swing shifts (3 to 11p.m.) and three day shifts (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) sometimes a shift that overlaps the other two was necessary. At busy facilities the shifts would be two swings and two days followed by a mid shift (11 p.m.-7 a.m.) Staffing is always affected by the type of operations conducted at the field. For instance if FEDEX departs lots of flights near midnight the staffing has to change to accommodate the fights. If the facility handles military flights the staffing would have to be increased to make sure these fights are conducted with sufficient staffing. Some of the towers with little operations, but have a need to have a control tower are contracted out to non FAA controllers.
In 1967 all controllers were hired at the GS6 level (less than 6k per year) and would progress to the GS10, 11, or 12 level depending on the difficulty of the assignment when training was completed. There was, what was called the, Whitten amendment which was later waived that required each employee to spend a year or two at their level before promotion. Over the years pay grades have been modified according to the difficulty of the facility. There was an added incentive pay for facilities that were hard to staff because of price or availability of housing. Today, Controllers in high stress facilities make more than $100,000 per year. They also get 25 percent extra for Sundays and 10 percent night differential. (6 p.m. to 6 a.m).
There's also incentive pay for instructors. This might sound silly, but to be responsible for the trainee actions with no control on what's coming out of his/her mouth is no fun when the scope is full of jets on your frequency. Degree of difficulty is compounded by weather patterns, mountain ranges, fog, complexity of the airport and volume of aircraft. Mixing departures out of the area without interfering with the arrivals isn't easy. At some large airports controlling (taxing aircraft) is a chess game you can't win. Winning is just staying even and keeping the aircraft moving so as to not gridlock the airport.
When I first arrived at LAX tower we washed out 95 percent of the trainees. Even if you showed signs of being able to handle the traffic, you were put under extensive pressure to do better, move more, perceive conflicts earlier. There was also the humility program where you were belittled, bullied, subjected to extreme practical jokes and more. This might seem unfair, but they needed to know if everything went to s---, you would keep working. If you ran two together you would not freeze and run two more together. As a journeyman I needed to know I could trust the controller on the other side of the tower wouldn't fold in the face of pressure. Alcohol, divorces, infidelity and in extreme cases drugs were a problem. Controllers burnt out early in their career and moved to supervisor positions to get off the boards.
Continued next week
Bill White is a Retired Air Traffic Controller/Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.