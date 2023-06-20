AD Hominem
adjective:
attacking an opponent's character or motives rather than answering the argument or claim.
appealing to one's prejudices, emotions, or special interests rather than to one's intellect or reason.
After applying and being selected to the Tulare County Grand Jury, the judge asked if I would serve as foreman. I was first skeptical, but honored that they would consider me, so I accepted. The first two days of service the jurors are sent to a training session to help them achieve their objectives as a group. The foreman usually attends a separate class designed to help the group with emphasis on leadership and conflict resolution.
One of the lessons that stood out and will remain with me was the Latin Phrase noted above. The jury and all of us are guilty of this giant mistake when trying discuss differences of opinion. “You think that X is true because you are dumb/prejudice/short/black/uneducated/on and on. I was fortunate to have 18 fellow jurors that for the most part got along and produced an outstanding report. Yes there were conflicts, but they were all adults and got through it. I might also mention the diversity helped. Not ethic diversity, but diversity of experience. We had teachers, corporate executives, postal workers, retired law enforcement, home makers, and civil servants. And they all were good at observing, taking notes and providing their own prospective.
Back to Ad Hominem:
Reading the Opinion section every day I have observed a constant repetition of this human trait. Now don't get the idea I don't want responses to my or other columns. Some ideas expressed really need a correction or counter point. I'm a firm advocate of the 1st Amendment. We all just need to keep our comments civil. Calling someone a horses a___ isn't productive and turns the reader off. You might have a valid point but after you attack your target, the reader is turned against you and you miss the opportunity to argue your case. I remember a few years back, we had an atheist author who dominated the opinion section and more than 10 believers that would respond. It got to the point I would just skip to the sports section.
When responding to someone's comments, I try to refer to the author as “the author.” Once in awhile “my left leaning friend.” But that's as far as it goes. Calling someone stupid or uneducated has no advantage. If you remember I once wrote about the the definition of intelligence. The NY executive trying to survive in the amazon jungle and the African Tribesman doing the same in NY city. Their education does them no good. Their ability to learn will save them.
Recent developments show Trump may not be the Republican Nominee. I have said all along this would be the only chance for the GOP to win. Mr “T” has had his day and has shown he doesn't have the civility to do the job. It was common for his advisors to report him not listening and it was reported he never read his morning briefing. The GOP needs someone who can win the swing states.
The Democrats will lose with Biden. Too many people have seen or read about his inability to walk, talk and loss of mental processing. FDR could run the country from a wheel chair just fine. Biden can't. Kamala hasn't produced one positive thing. It doesn't show competence when several staffers quit. The democratic party needs a new platform. If they want the swing states they must show something positive to improve the country/s economy, something to help us stay afloat until sustainable energy is achieved, etc.
I mentioned an “Atheist: above and recent comments suggest one or more of our contributors are agnostic. This is my opinion. Jesus Christ Died on the cross to save us from our sins and give us eternal life. All we have to do is accept this and we're forgiven. I's as simple as that! For those that don't believe, there were witnesses!! They documented it!! If this were to go to court today The Father/Son/Holy Ghost wood prevail. You will go to court soon, but it wont be a jury that decides. If you look around, you will see lots of things forecast just before the second coming, happening right now. Earthquakes, volcanoes, floods, hurricanes, fires, wars, etc. I'm not the guy on the corner with the sign but I'm the guy who believes we're close. Don't miss the boat. You don't have to give your life savings to the church. You don't have to miss visiting your kids on Sunday. Feeding the homeless is great. Helping your neighbors is fine. Celebrating Christmas and Easter are admirable, but if you want your sole to live eternally you must (see bold above) Accept Jesus Christ as your savior!!! Once you do this you will find yourself doing some of the above and experiencing a calmer life. I know I am.
Oh....Use your turn signals!!
Bill White is a retired Air Traffic Controller-Commercial Pilot who lives in Springville.